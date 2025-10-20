14 Trader Joe's Nuts, Ranked Worst To Best

Despite living almost an hour away from Trader Joe's, I do consider myself to be a TJ's aficionado. The store doesn't just have staple frozen products that fuel your simple weeknight dinners, but it also carries a bounty of wacky, only-at-Trader-Joe's items. Its nut section is the perfect balance of this; it's both simple and plain and downright eclectic. While most grocery stores carry basic nuts, like almonds, cashews, and mixed nuts, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bag of honey sesame cashews, mesquite-smoked almonds, or chili lime cashews in a store besides Trader Joe's.

I'm no stranger to the Trader Joe's nut aisle, but I wanted to see whether my top picks would remain my top picks after I had sampled more of its nutty offerings. So I packed up my reusable bags and made my pilgrimage to the nearest Trader Joe's to sample and rank its nuts. Since Trader Joe's has so many nut-adjacent products, I excluded anything that may be considered a trail mix (meaning it includes fruits, chocolate, and/or olives ... which one mix I accidentally grabbed did have), and focused on the nuts-only varieties. These selections span a spectrum from wacky, unique flavors to sensible coffee table staples. As I snacked, I ranked each of the nuts based on their flavor, quality, and how well the seasoning balanced the core nutty element.