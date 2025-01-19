For Next-Level Aglio E Olio, Upgrade Your Garlic

Garlic lovers rejoice as we share our quick and easy tips to level up an Italian classic known and celebrated for its simplicity and taste. Aglio e olio, which translates to "garlic and oil," is a quintessential dish that features affordable, easily accessible ingredients with long shelf lives: spaghetti, garlic, and olive oil. While the traditional recipe calls for thinly sliced garlic sautéed in olive oil (which is the key to imparting the bold garlicky flavors we know and love about the dish), you can add additional layers of complex flavors with different garlic preparations and extra ingredients. One such extra-ingredient example is its close sibling, aglio olio e peperoncino, which includes chili flakes for a kick of heat.

There are several ways to get creative with this classic recipe by playing around with how you prepare your garlic. The intensity of garlic's flavor depends on how you chop it, for example, with finely minced fresh garlic rendering a stronger flavor compared to jarred varieties or whole garlic cloves. You can also hone in on expert-approved garlic-cooking methods, including choosing the ideal garlic variety, avoiding overcooking your garlic, and, most importantly, experimenting with different cooking methods such as roasting.