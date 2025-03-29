You're 3 Ingredients Away From The Ultimate Hot Onion Dip

While you can use a pantry staple like olive oil to upgrade any store-bought dip, you can also make your own delicious homemade snack spread in just a few simple steps. If you typically enjoy hot and bubbly dips straight from the oven but never have enough time to craft a make-ahead spicy buffalo chicken dip or spinach and artichoke casserole, try making an easy-to-assemble onion dip. Believe it or not, this satisfying appetizer requires only three ingredients: mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and chopped onions.

The combination of creamy mayonnaise and grated Parmesan creates a perfectly scoopable texture. Chopped onions not only add loads of flavor, but give this simple dip an unexpected layer of crunch. To prepare, mix together equal amounts of all three ingredients in a shallow casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes.

To make this simple snack spread even more creamy, add in some cream cheese. With the addition of tangy cream cheese, your dip will have a richer consistency and heightened flavor.

In terms of other ingredient-inspired upgrades, you can also make this dip with other types of cheese besides grated Parmesan. For a more melty consistency, feel free to use a variety of freshly grated Swiss, cheddar, or Gouda cheeses. Once you determine the right blend of ingredients, consider the presentation of your dip for extra-satisfying results.