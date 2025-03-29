You're 3 Ingredients Away From The Ultimate Hot Onion Dip
While you can use a pantry staple like olive oil to upgrade any store-bought dip, you can also make your own delicious homemade snack spread in just a few simple steps. If you typically enjoy hot and bubbly dips straight from the oven but never have enough time to craft a make-ahead spicy buffalo chicken dip or spinach and artichoke casserole, try making an easy-to-assemble onion dip. Believe it or not, this satisfying appetizer requires only three ingredients: mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and chopped onions.
The combination of creamy mayonnaise and grated Parmesan creates a perfectly scoopable texture. Chopped onions not only add loads of flavor, but give this simple dip an unexpected layer of crunch. To prepare, mix together equal amounts of all three ingredients in a shallow casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes.
To make this simple snack spread even more creamy, add in some cream cheese. With the addition of tangy cream cheese, your dip will have a richer consistency and heightened flavor.
In terms of other ingredient-inspired upgrades, you can also make this dip with other types of cheese besides grated Parmesan. For a more melty consistency, feel free to use a variety of freshly grated Swiss, cheddar, or Gouda cheeses. Once you determine the right blend of ingredients, consider the presentation of your dip for extra-satisfying results.
Simple yet sophisticated ways to serve homemade onion dip
To give this easy appetizer a shot of color, feel free to include a small handful of your favorite herbs to the mix before and after baking. Rosemary, thyme, parsley, and basil are all delightful options. Furthermore, if you plan on serving this flavorful spread to friends and family, instead of using a shallow casserole dish, make a more impactful presentation with an eight-inch cast iron skillet or bread bowl.
If using the latter, first cook the assembled dip in a regular baking dish until hot and bubbly. Then, carefully transfer the mixture to a hollowed-out loaf of round bread. Add a layer of grated cheese such as mozzarella or Swiss and then broil the filled bowl on a lined baking sheet for a few minutes or until perfectly toasted. Meanwhile, don't forget to chop the inner portions of your bread bowl and toast the pieces in your oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Toasted bread cubes serve as a delightful way to enjoy this savory appetizer.
Alternatively, you can also make your own crostini, which happens to be one of the many clever ways to use stale bread. Next to crostini, feel free to use packaged snacks like crackers and pretzels for easy dipping. Leftover onion dip can easily be heated in the microwave or used as a delicious addition to your next panini or grilled cheese sandwich.