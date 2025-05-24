The Pimento Cheese Mistake You Need To Avoid, Regardless Of How Convenient It Is

Pimento cheese is a long-standing traditional dish of the South. It's a simple spread made of extra sharp cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and a few seasonings like garlic and onion powders. Pimento cheese can be used as a dip, or you can add it to recipes like mac and cheese to give it a Southern kick. It's easy to make, but there is one mistake that must be avoided when assembling this dish. The key to making the perfect pimento cheese is by shredding the cheese yourself — do not buy the pre-shredded kind.

For many reasons, pre-shredded cheese for a pimento cheese recipe is not the best idea. It doesn't taste great and it also doesn't blend well with the mixture for the dip. Shredding it yourself will guarantee freshness and creaminess for your pimento cheese. Using the pre-shredded kind is also more expensive than shredding it yourself. Not only will you be saving money, but your dish will also taste better.