The Pimento Cheese Mistake You Need To Avoid, Regardless Of How Convenient It Is
Pimento cheese is a long-standing traditional dish of the South. It's a simple spread made of extra sharp cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and a few seasonings like garlic and onion powders. Pimento cheese can be used as a dip, or you can add it to recipes like mac and cheese to give it a Southern kick. It's easy to make, but there is one mistake that must be avoided when assembling this dish. The key to making the perfect pimento cheese is by shredding the cheese yourself — do not buy the pre-shredded kind.
For many reasons, pre-shredded cheese for a pimento cheese recipe is not the best idea. It doesn't taste great and it also doesn't blend well with the mixture for the dip. Shredding it yourself will guarantee freshness and creaminess for your pimento cheese. Using the pre-shredded kind is also more expensive than shredding it yourself. Not only will you be saving money, but your dish will also taste better.
Why grating it yourself is better and how to do it
Shredding cheese is always the way to go when it comes to a pimento cheese recipe because it will elevate the quality of your dish. A fresh block of extra sharp cheddar is the cheese to use for your recipe, no exceptions. There are many ways you can grate your cheese, from a cheese grater to a food processor for larger amounts of the stuff. A typical serving of this dish uses an 8-ounce block of cheese, but you can adjust that depending on how much you plan to make. The pimento peppers are what add a kick to the spread, but if you're looking for something even spicier, Ina Garten suggests adding sriracha.
Making pimento cheese is not a difficult thing to master, but the quality and freshness of your ingredients will make all the difference. Of course, stores like Trader Joe's offer a premade version of the dip, but it does not live up to Southern standards. Making this spread from scratch will give you the authentic pimento cheese you're looking for. Grating your own cheese may take extra time, but it is a must for this recipe to turn out perfectly.