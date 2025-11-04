My 5 Favorite Spots For A Burger In Los Angeles

There might be no more important food in Los Angeles than the humble hamburger. Sure, L.A. is also considered the sushi capital of the United States, and its plethora of must-try Mexican restaurants are nothing to sneeze at, but at its core, L.A. is a burger town. After all, Southern California is the unofficial birthplace of fast food, and many of the sector's most prominent burger slingers — McDonald's, Carl's Jr., and In-N-Out, to name a few — were founded in the region. Beyond the major chains, L.A. is home to so many treasured local burger spots, ranging from roadside shacks to gourmet restaurants, that you could probably eat a new burger every day for years on end.

All of this means one thing: we Angelenos take our burgers very seriously. There have been countless debates over the best burger in Los Angeles in online forums and in my own living room. When I informally polled my friends for their picks, almost nobody gave the same answer. Within the city, you'll find smash burger enthusiasts, thick burger loyalists, hour-long lines at every single In-N-Out drive-thru at all times, and about 60 different burger joints called "Tommy's." Despite the abundant choices, a lifetime of L.A. living means I've managed to eat my way through many of its most beloved burgers and select my top five favorites. Other Angelenos might take umbrage with my final list, but I'm sure they'll agree that our city has the best burgers in the entire world.