14 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles

El Cholo has pretty much perfected the business of Mexican dining in the century that it has been operating. Originally opening its doors in 1923, El Cholo has since expanded across Los Angeles — increasing both its number of locations and number of items on the menu.

Everything on the El Cholo menu has a corresponding number which represents the year that it was added to the restaurant's ever-growing list of favorites. The 1984 fajitas are a spectacle, served with a sizzling heap of steak, chicken, shrimp, or mixed vegetables. You won't find anywhere in town Filet Mignon Tacos more tender than El Cholo's 2009 edition. Or check out a more recent addition to the menu, added in 2023 to celebrate El Cholo's 100th birthday, the Mole Chicken Enchiladas — served with slow braised chicken and roasted chile and chocolate mole.

Over time, El Cholo has opened six locations in and around the Los Angeles area. This includes the original at 1121 S. Western Ave near the Harvard Heights neighborhood. Other locations are in Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Anaheim Hills, Corona Del Mar, and La Habra. Each Southern Californian location is large enough to accommodate most walk-in requests without a reservation. The ever-expanding business even opened a location in Salt Lake City, Utah in the beginning of 2024.