The Rapid Rise And Fall Of Umami Burger

Fifteen years ago, foodies in Los Angeles were introduced to their newest obsession: Umami Burger. The upscale burger chain, founded by former wine bar owner Adam Fleischman, opened its first location in 2009. It expanded rapidly, first within the Golden State, and then to other major metropolitan areas. Fleischman's concept capitalized on the phenomenon of the "gourmet burger" that swept the culinary world in the mid-aughts and added his own signature, flavorful flair.

At its peak, Umami was the shining star and cornerstone of a burgeoning food empire, helmed by Fleichman. By 2012, the Umami Restaurant Group had opened dozens of Umami Burger outposts — along with the personal pizza chain 800 Degrees and a posh Umamicatessen food court — and developed plans for several other Umami-related businesses. With their signature logo-stamped buns, gourmet ingredients, and painstaking preparation, Umami burgers were something of a status symbol in the restaurant's heyday and quickly became one of LA's buzziest foods.

But as the chain expanded, the brand's reputation went downhill, and many of its locations closed within several years of opening. Nowadays, hospitality juggernaut SBE Entertainment Group owns a majority stake in the restaurant group, and the brand seems to have ceased the majority of its operations. To understand the trajectory of this once-lauded restaurant chain, we need to examine the reasons behind its explosive popularity and the dangers of overexpansion.

