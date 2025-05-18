The Hands Down Best Burger In Every Single US State

There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a juicy burger. Between unctuous protein, a pillowy bun, and toppings that range from bright and fresh to gooey and decadent, there are countless ways to create a winning burger flavor combination. Across the United States, IBIS World estimates that there are over 80,000 burger restaurants in active operation. That number begs a daunting question: Which burger shops come out on top?

Whether you're a fan of the tried-and-true classic burger or you're excited by unconventional and eyebrow-raising toppings, choosing where to get your next burger can be an intimidating task. That's why we've created a guide to the best burger in every state — no matter where you are in the country, you'll be able to find a top-tier burger to satisfy your next craving. Keep reading to learn more about the United States' ubiquitous burger stops and top-secret hidden gems.