The Hands Down Best Burger In Every Single US State
There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a juicy burger. Between unctuous protein, a pillowy bun, and toppings that range from bright and fresh to gooey and decadent, there are countless ways to create a winning burger flavor combination. Across the United States, IBIS World estimates that there are over 80,000 burger restaurants in active operation. That number begs a daunting question: Which burger shops come out on top?
Whether you're a fan of the tried-and-true classic burger or you're excited by unconventional and eyebrow-raising toppings, choosing where to get your next burger can be an intimidating task. That's why we've created a guide to the best burger in every state — no matter where you are in the country, you'll be able to find a top-tier burger to satisfy your next craving. Keep reading to learn more about the United States' ubiquitous burger stops and top-secret hidden gems.
Alabama: Butch Cassidy's Cafe in Mobile
Since 1993, Butch Cassidy's has been slinging old-fashioned hamburgers in Midtown Mobile. The restaurant is know for its "Butch Burger," which it's gotten down to a science of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayonnaise, and four (not more, not fewer) pickles. While Butch Cassidy's characterizes its "Butch Burger" as "Now Famous," the shop's website promises that the "Prairie Bacon Burger," which features a fried green tomato, is "soon to be."
(251) 450-0690
60 N Florida St, Mobile, AL 36607
Alaska: Tommy's Burger Stop in Anchorage
With two locations in Anchorage, Tommy's stands out for a series of regional American specialties — from po boys to Philly cheesesteaks. Its flagship burger is "The Burger Stop," which uniquely boasts a Cajun-seasoned grilled hamburger along with classic toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Get it with a side of French fries with the same seasoning, and, if you're feeling adventurous, top them with chili and cheese.
Multiple locations
Arizona: The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe in Phoenix
This Phoenix mainstay keeps its menu simple. Its original burger is quite literally called "The Standard," and it includes house-ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, kosher dill pickles, and home-made "Stand sauce." Order the same burger "Evil" and get it with a spicy version of the sauce with roasted jalapeño.
The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe
(602) 314-5259
3538 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arkansas: Cotham's in the City in Little Rock
The "Hubcap Burger" is the signature burger of Cotham's, a Arkansas institution enjoyed by famous locals such as Bill Clinton and David Pryor. The eight-inch, one-pound burger — named after its approximate size to a hubcap –is otherwise classic in nature, with cheese and traditional condiments. You can even order a quadruple hubcap for the ultimate, jaw-breaking bite.
(501) 370-9177
1401 West 3rd St, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: HiHo Cheeseburger, multiple locations
With the conviction that "the American cheeseburger deserves better beef," HiHo's burgers are exclusively made with grass-fed wagyu beef. Try these luxe patties grilled in mustard and topped with cheese, slow-cooked onions, lettuce, house pickles, and mustard in the "HiHo Double" burger — you can even get it topped with pastrami. From-scratch fries also get the HiHo treatment with burger toppings and orange-tinged "Matty Sauce."
Multiple locations
Colorado: Misfit Snack Bar in Denver
We'll save you the trouble of deciphering Misfit's cheeky menu (but read it for a chuckle) — you want the double cheeseburger, which is ooey and gooey in all the right ways with gently smashed patties, layers of melty cheese, thinly sliced pickles, and special sauce. The perfect prelude? Sweet potato chips dipped in Humboldt Fog cheese fondue.
(201) 679-7079
3401 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut: Goldburgers in Newington
For classic burger joint vibes with inventive flavors and from-scratch recipes, head to Goldburgers. The namesake burger at this Newington, Connecticut eatery is piled high with two patties, American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, potato chips (yes, on the burger) and GoldBurger sauce on a seeded roll. More daring eaters can try the "Blue&Gold" with blue cheese (if you're a blue cheese skeptic, trust us — there's a blue for you) and frizzled onion, or the "BossBurger" with nachos and spicy brown mustard.
(860) 665-0478
1096 Main St, Newington, CT 06111
Delaware: 2 Fat Guys in Hockessin
"American Fare Galore" is the tagline at this Hockessin, Delaware burger shop. Choose between the eatery's multitude of regionally-inspired burgers — from the Kennett with Swiss and local white mushrooms, the Buffalo turkey with your choice of wing sauce, and the New Orleans with Cajun seasoning and blue cheese crumbles. End on a sweet note with the "Fat Boy," an ice cream sundae in a cinnamon-sugar-dusted fried tortilla bowl.
(302) 307-1023
701 Ace Memorial Dr, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Tropical Beach Cafe in Miami Beach
While homestyle Cuban specialties are not to be missed at this old-fashioned Miami Beach spot, we also recommend ordering one of its traditional hamburgers (they have their own section on the menu for a reason). Savor a beef patty topped with a stack of American cheese, thiny-sliced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles (sliced the long way!) on a seeded bun served with fries. Make sure you wash it all down with fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice.
(305) 538-0359
2891 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Georgia: Hudson Grille, multiple locations
Thankfully, there are no shortage of spots to find a succulent Hudson Grill burger in the greater Atlanta area. You can't go wrong with any of its burgers. There's "The Classic" with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle is consistent, while "The Heisman" with mustard-bacon jam and fried goat cheese is equal parts inventive and sensible. Add a side of ultra-crispy sweet potato fries, served with a sweet and savory marshmallow dipping sauce (don't knock until you try)!
Multiple locations
Hawai'i: Honolulu Burger Co., multiple locations
This burger chain offers a dressed-up version of the classic burger, with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion, and chipotle mayo, but it also prides itself on its Hawai'i-influenced fusion burgers. For something truly original, go for an "Aloha Elvis" with bacon, banana, peanut butter (this burger topping is the ultimate peanut butter hack), and guava jelly, or a "Loco-Moco" with spam, bacon, egg, and mushroom gravy. Bun options range from brioche and whole wheat to taro and a gluten-free option.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Big Jud's, multiple locations
You can't leave Big Jud's without getting your hands on one of the shop's signature one- or two-pound burgers. These delicious monstrosities are stacked with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion — and, if you get the aptly-named "Man V. Food" burger, you'll also add 10 pieces of bacon, mushroom, blue cheese crumbles, and Swiss. If you still have room (or even if you don't), cap off your feast with a scoop of huckleberry ice cream.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Small Cheval, Multiple Locations
A more casual spin-off of the renowned New York City burger landmark Au Cheval, Small Cheval doesn't want to overwhelm you with options. That's why its menu consists of only two burgers — a single or a double, with or without cheese — along with "Famous Fried Chicken" in sandwich or tender form. By default, burgers come "house style" with a perfectly ratioed dijonnaise sauce, onions, and pickles, with the option to add bacon, lettuce, tomato, truffle, and white cheese sauce. On the flipside, the milkshake menu (both as-is and spiked) is extensive, with standouts like salted caramel and cookies and cream.
Multiple locations
Indiana: The Workingman's Friend in Indianapolis
This Indianapolis Gem is no stranger to "best burger" accolades, in part thanks to its loyalty to tradition. The restaurant's no-frills but high-quality model has worked for decades, as evidenced by the vintage photographs and posters for 10-cent beers that the Workingman's Friend wistfully posts on its Facebook account.
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Iowa: JJ's Tavern and Grill in Ankeny
At this tavern-meets-gastropub, burgers are the main attraction. You can't get more traditional than the "JJ's Smash Burger," featuring a quarter-pound patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and secret "Tavern sauce." For something more outrageous, try the "Brock Curdy" with barbecue sauce, ranch, American cheese, cheese curds, pulled pork, and bacon.
(317) 636-2067
1975 N Ankeny Blvd, Suite 117, Ankeny, IA 50023
Kansas: Bionic Burger, Multiple Locations
The "Six Million Dollar Burger" is what put this Kansas chain on the map. But, contrary to its name, you won't find any outlandish toppings here — three cheeses, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and raw and grilled onions. Get this saucy, cheesy flavor bomb with a side of French fries (a large size will give you a pound of them), loaded with toppings like chipotle ranch and pepper jack cheese.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Big Dipper in Owensboro
It's been over 70 years since Big Dipper first opened its doors, and, to this day, it's still slinging the same old-school burgers, served on white-bread buns and often with a side of extra-golden tater tots. Nothing beats this Owensboro restaurant's celebration of Burger Week (the first week in March), where you can get your hands on a double cheeseburger with American and ghost-pepper cheeses, bacon, sautéed peppers, and onions at a discounted rate.
(270) 684-4806
2820 W Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301
Louisiana: Burger Nerds, multiple locations
At Burger Nerds, the signature burger is smashed thin with onions and topped with pickles, special "Nerd sauce," and house-made queso blanco. You can order this winning combination in single, double, or plant-based form, and you can get your side of French fries loaded with the same cheesy goodness. Burger traditionalists need not fear — the Nerds also offer a "Classic Burger" with an onion-smashed patty, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and Nerd sauce.
Multiple locations
Maine: Portland Pie Company, multiple locations
While you might be tempted to order a massive pizza pie – named after one of Maine's iconic landmarks –from this local chain (and you should), the "Fryeburg Fair" cheeseburger is also not to be missed. The burger is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle, as well as a blend of ketchup and mustard. Make sure to preface it with an order of luxuriously creamy spinach-and-artichoke dip (served with crispy edges in a skillet), and finish off with a warm, 7 inch chocolate cookie.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Abbey Burger, multiple locations
Unwieldy burger combinations are the name of the game at Abbey. It's hard to stick to the classics here, with options like an egg-topped "Harry's Bistro Burger" on an English muffin, a tortilla-based "Burger-Dilla," and a "Baltimore Burger" topped with Maryland-style crab dip. If you're looking for an alternative protein, Abbey has you covered with a bison burger with spicy crème fraîche, a homemade veggie burger with goat cheese and herb yogurt, and a Beyond Burger with hot-pepper spread on a wheat bun.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Bred Gourmet, multiple locations
The secret to Bred Gourmet's unique take on the burger? A smoked patty. You'll find this base on most of Bred Gourmet's burgers, but start with the "Bred Classic," featuring bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese and aioli. When you're ready to try some of the more creative offerings, go for the "Parisian" with caramelized onions (which you can do way faster with this steaming technique), brie, and truffle sauce, or the "Maui" with sweet plantains and habanero pepper jack.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Taystee's Burgers, multiple locations
Taystee's has come a long way from a Deerborn gas station to the Michigan burger empire that it is today. Over 10 years later, you'll still find the "Taystee's Original" 5-ounce Halal patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, grilled onion, and burger sauce on a brioche bun. Bolder menu items include the "Mac Attack" with macaroni and cheese bites and spicy mayonnaise, as well as the "Cool Ranch Supreme" with Doritos, pepper jack, and hot sauce.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Dick's Bar and Grill in Osseo
"We've been slinging beef since before you were born," reads the Dick's Bar and Grill website. "And we're good at it." All of this Osseo eatery's burgers come with double four-ounce patties, and feature toppings like house-made blue cheese dressing, bacon jam and grilled-on shredded cheese "kilts." Make sure to grab an order of seasoned French fries.
(763) 425-7400
205 Central Ave, Osseo, MN 55369
Mississippi: Zip's Café in Magee
Make your way to Zip's Café in Magee, Mississippi's for the ultimate in Southern-style comfort food. While Zip's might be best known for its fried chicken and smothered steak plates, its simple-but-solid cheeseburger has received critical acclaim. Fries come heavily battered here, lending an addictive crunch and the structural integrity to withstand as much special sauce as you please.
(601) 849-3385
401 Pinola Dr SE Magee, MS 39111
Missouri: Mike Duffy's, multiple locations
For a best-in-St.-Louis burger, your best bet is Mike Duffy's. Burgers come minimally dressed in brioche buns, with the option to add lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Aside from the "Duffy's Classic" hamburger and cheeseburger, try the award-winning Cajun burger with hot jalapeños and Cajun aioli or the fully customizable and vegetarian black bean and quinoa burger. Substitute any of the patties for one made of bison or salmon.
Multiple locations
Montana: The Divide Bar and Grill in Billings
The namesake burger at The Divide Bar and Grill melds the traditional with the inventive: Two patties with American and pepper jack cheeses, as well as bacon and a zig-zag of "The Divide's unique sauce." If you're looking for a different vehicle to enjoy this classic dish, order the cheeseburger in pasta form with ground beef, homemade cheese sauce and chopped green onion.
(406) 894-2206
4020 Montana Sapphire Dr, Billings, MT 59106
Nebraska: Stella's Bar and Grill
Burgers are the focal point of Stella's, where toppings are simple but symphonious. Order your single double, or triple burger (with or without cheese) with "everything" and get shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayonnaise, and expect a massive bite — even in its smallest form. Less conventional accoutrements, like jelly, miracle whip, and peanut butter, are also available as add-ons.
(402) 291-6088
106 Galvin Rd S, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Bar Code Burgers in Las Vegas
Las Vegas's Bar Code Burgers might be the most confident restaurant on this list. Its "2-Bite Guarantee" states that if you're not "impressed" with your burger within within the first two bites, staff will "swiftly remove them from your table." That's a lot of faith to put behind a burger like the "Americana," with lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, pickle, American cheese, ketchup, and mustard, but the restaurant assures that you'll be hooked.
(702) 294-2633
1590 East Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
New Hampshire: The Tuckaway in Raymond
As expected, the burger at The Tuckaway, a butcher-restaurant hybrid in Raymond, New Hampshire, shines for its high-quality beef. The "O.G. Tavern Burger" boasts a 10-ounce patty of daily-ground humanely raised beef with the cheese of your choice. Feel free to dress it up further with toppings like braised chuck-roasted enoki mushrooms, creamy beer cheese, and smoked wagyu beef brisket.
(603) 244-2431
58 Route 27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: Steve's Burgers in Garfield
You'll have to head to Garfield, New Jersey to try some of Steve's monstrous burger creations — including ultra-thick patties with toppings like the absolute best onion rings , Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and homemade pulled pork. The patty melt is also hard to pass up, with its extra-cheesiness, fried onions, and buttered rye bread, as are the hot dogs that customers recommend you eat while you wait for the main event.
(973) 772-1770
506 Blvd, Garfield, NJ 07026
New Mexico: Frontier in Albuquerque
Albuquerque dining landmark Frontier has earned a rock-solid reputation for its homey New Mexican cuisine, but its burgers are also worth an order. Go for the original burger with salad dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a sesame-seeded bun, or give your meal a little regional flair with red or green chile. If you go the spicy route, order a tall cup of frozen horchata to bring things back down.
(505) 266-0550
2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: 7th Street Burger, multiple locations
While this burger chain technically now boasts one location in Washington, D.C., this 7th Street Burger will always be a New York burger shop at heart. Smashed patties here are nearly lacy around the edges with layers of melty American cheese, grilled onions, sliced pickles, and a tangy house sauce, sealed in a pillow-soft potato bun. On the not-so-secret menu, loaded beef French fries get the same toppings, including a chopped-up burger patty.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Al's Burger Shack, multiple locations
At Al's Burger Shack, medium-temperature ("pink") burgers are the standard, and come loaded with everything from American cheese and "AL Sauce" to bacon-onion jam and garlic aioli. The chain's award-winner, the "Bobo Chili Cheeseburger," is topped with homemade chili, American cheese, mustard, onions, and coleslaw. No burger at Al's is complete without an order of rosemary-topped crinkle-cut fries and an M&M milkshake.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Blue 42 Sports Grille in Dickinson
When it comes to the burger menu at Blue 42, "simple" is far from the first world that comes to mind. Expect burgers made of proteins like beef and chorizo, topped with fixings like elk sausage and teriyaki mayonnaise, and sandwiched between anything from a white roll to a sweet concha. Go for an order of powdered-sugar-dusted funnel cake fries for dessert.
(701) 483-2583
36 West Villard St, Dickinson, ND 58601
Ohio: Jack's Deli and Restaurant in University Heights
As you'd expect from a classic deli, the burgers at Jack's Deli and Restaurant lean traditional. For the by-the-books burger lover, try the eight-ounce "Prime Deluxe" with lettuce, tomato, and the option to add cheese. For those interested in this University Heights spot's flagship burger, order the "Famous Cheeseburger Club" double burger with American cheese and grilled onions on slices of grilled rye bread.
(216) 382-5350
14490 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44122
Oklahoma: Nic's Grill in Oklahoma City
At Nic's, everything goes on the grill — including thick beef patties, strips of bacon, onion, and jalepenos, and the burger buns, themselves. It's not uncommon to see Nic's burgers being cooked with their top buns on, which allows smokey and unctuous flavors to permeate the bread. The restaurant's popularity can sometimes mean a packed bar, but it's worth it for a bite of beefy magic and a side of well-done fries.
(405) 524-0999
1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Expatriate in Portland
On its surface, Expatriate appears to be another eccentric Portland restaurant with a voicey menu, but it ultimately is so much more than that. Case and point: The "American Standard" plate, which comes with two medium-rare quarter-pound burgers American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and raw onion on soft buns. Make your burger experience even fancier with the addition of a "Floating World" cocktail featuring melon liqueur, coconut, and genmaicha.
(503) 867-5309
5424 NE 30th Ave., Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania: Bar Hygge in Philadelphia
This Philadelphia Brewery might not specialize in the burger, but its standalone "Hygge Burger," with both ground chuck ad brisket beef, sharp cheddar, bibb lettuce, red onion, garlic-dill pickles and special "Hygge Sauce" on a brioche bun. Take it to the next level by adding bacon or a fried egg, or go vegetarian with a patty made with mushroom and barley, topped with homemade bread-and-butter pickles and cabbage slaw.
(215) 765-2274
1720 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Rhode Island: Chomp, multiple locations
Between toasty, golden, seeded buns and exciting rotating specials, Chomp is a prime spot for getting a good burger in Rhode Island. Catch special, fleeting combinations like burgers topped with birria and served on a torta with consomé, crab rangoon filling and pineapple-sweet-chili sauce, and cheddar-brisket hash with Korean barbecue sauce. In a display of versatility, you can order any of Chomp's burgers with a grilled or fried chicken filet or a veggie patty.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Motor Supply Company Bistro in Columbia
The menu at this Columbia gem, featuring locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients, might change by the day, you can usually expect to see an inventive, "M.S.C" burger at lunchtime. It might feature Havarti and smoked bacon, or pimento cheese and pickled onions, but, whatever configuration you find it, you can be certain it'll be satisfying — and served with a side of roasted potatoes.
(803) 256-6687
920 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: Nick's Hamburger Shop in Brookings
This Brookings burger joint is creeping up on its centennial year — and there's no better way to celebrate than with an uncomplicated-but-tasty burger. Order it single or double, with or without cheese, with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, and relish. Revel in its simplicity, then flag down a server at the wrap-around dining counter and ask for a slice of house-made pie.
(605) 692-4324
427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Tennessee: Bare Bones Butcher in Nashville
Bare Bones is another butcher-shop-restaurant hybrid, so one thing is for certain: You can expect a high-quality burger. The cheeseburger is simple and reliable, with two patties, American cheese, yellow mustard, homemade pickles, and Duke's mayonnaise (we are in the South, after all). Along with this evergreen menu item, the restaurant also announces ever-changing weekly sandwich specials to its loyal Instagram followers.
(615) 730-9808
906 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Texas: Chris Madrids in San Antonio
Head to San Antonio, Texas, for a burger that Chris Madrids's website promises is made "with love." The two menu must-tries are the "Cheddar Cheezy" ("everyone's favorite"), with copious amounts of gooey cheddar cheese and lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mustard, and the specialty "Tostada Burger," with homemade refried beans, onions, chips, and cheddar. Hand-cut fry portions serve anywhere from one to four diners.
(210) 735-3552
1900 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78212
Utah: Milt's Stop N' Eat in Moab
This Moab eatery just celebrated its 70th anniversary, and with its top-tier burgers and soft-serve-based milkshakes, there's no doubt that it's here to stay. Get a basic hamburger or cheeseburger with the usual suspects (lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mustard), or go for a specialty burger with toppings like blue cheese crumbles or barbecue brisket. To drink, choose from over 15 milkshake flavors and mix-ins.
(435) 259-7424
356 Millcreek Dr, Moab, Utah 84532
Vermont: The Farmhouse Tap and Grill, multiple locations
Burger meat and toppings at this Vermont-based gastropub are notably locally sourced from farms across the state, from ground beef, pork, and turkey to cheddar and smoked queso. Try the beef option with arugula, pickled red onions, and homemade condiments, the pork with sauerkraut, garlic mayonnaise, and a sunny-side-up egg, or the turkey with red onion jam, grilled apple, and dijonnaise.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Citizen Burger Bar in Charlottesville
Charlottesville has its burger scene covered with Citizen. The restaurant proclaims that it sells "the people's burgers," with locally sourced buns, grass-fed-and-finished beef, and Virginia cheeses. Take full advantage of the customizable, build-your-own burger menu, where you can top your creation with black onion, local mushrooms, fried pickles, and aged provolone. Notably, Citizen Burger Bar also offers a truffled brioche roll.
(434) 979-9944
212 East Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Washington: Big Max Burger Co. in Seattle
There are a few key details that make Big Max Burger Co. stand out from its Seattle peers. The first is its 3.5-ounce patties made from beef and bacon; the second is its choice to caramelize red onions instead of the traditional white and sweet; and the third is its savory slices of smoked cheddar. You can't go wrong with any of the burgers on this menu — but you can go wrong if you don't order a side of perfectly circular, fast-food-style chicken nuggets.
(206) 946 – 6636
1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
West Virginia: The Avenue in Wheeling
Burgers at Wheeling, West Virginia's The Avenue toe the line between minimalist, classic recipes and embellished gastropub creations. You can go for the classic, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and diced onion a Kaiser roll, or step things up a bit with smoked gouda cheese, spinach, caramelized onion and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Order a side of the house-made chips, and stuff them into your burger, for the ultimate crunch.
(304) 905-8300
Waterfront Hall, 1230 Water St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: AJ Bombers in Milwaukee
Get ready for a mouthful if you visit AJ Bombers — here, the "Classic AJ" comes with two quarter-pound patties, as well as American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special Bombers sauce. If you're less of a purist, you can adventurously order the "Pizza Burger" with garlic-toasted buns and expected pepperoni pizza toppings, or a turkey burger with muenster and toasted fennel seeds.
(414) 221-9999
1247 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Broadway Burgers in Rock Springs
The first thing you'll notice about Broadway Burger Station burgers are its buns — warm and cornmeal-crusted — which set the stage for a memorable burger experience. Burgers also skew larger here, with several third- and half-pound patty options — including some with elk meat, teriyaki pineapple, and pastrami. Don't forget to finish off with a malted milkshake (you probably wouldn't guess what the malt in your milkshake is) with flavors as classic as chocolate and strawberry and as unconventional as macadamia nut and cheesecake.
(307) 362-5858
628 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY 82901
What makes a 'Best Burger?'
There are hundreds of delicious burgers across the United States, and picking the best one per state is no easy task. Two burgers can taste equally amazing — but be completely different in construction, flavor, and toppings. For this list of the hands-down best burgers in every state, we looked for restaurants that are as successful in the most classic burger preparations as they are in the creative ones. Whether you're a burger traditionalist or an avant-garde burger consumer, the restaurants in this lineup will have a solid option for both schools of thought.
The selection process for this article included taste testing, online research, outreach in local social media communities, and sourcing from trusted contacts in the restaurant and food media industries, with the goal of finding the best-tasting, most consistent, and most popular burgers in the country.