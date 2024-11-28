How California Became The Unofficial Birthplace Of Fast Food

If you name some of your favorite fast food chains, whether McDonald's, Taco Bell, or Panda Express, you may be surprised to learn that they all have one thing in common: They all got their start in California. And these are only a few of more than a dozen that call the Golden State home. While some of these well-known restaurants began in the early 20th century — like A&W, which launched in Lodi in 1919 as a root beer stand — it was the 1940s and 1950s that saw the biggest boom in fast food, mainly centered in Southern California.

Among them was a small roadside burger joint in San Bernardino owned by two brothers, Maurice and Richard McDonald. McDonald's would eventually become one of the largest fast food chains in the world with more than 41,000 locations and counting across the globe. But back in the 1940s, McDonald's and several other restaurants, including In-N-Out Burger and Carl's Jr., were just small businesses trying to cash in on California's new car culture, able to do so partly thanks to the cheap and plentiful land that had formerly been used for agriculture.