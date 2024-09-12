Are Smash Burgers Just Really Thin Beef Patties?

If you've ventured out to satisfy a burger craving lately, you may have noticed that everywhere you look, restaurants are advertising smash burgers. Distinctly svelter than the thick, topping-heavy burgers that dominated diners and barbecues in the past, so-called smash burgers appear to have taken over the fast food scene in the last few years, especially in foodie enclaves. The Guardian recently noted that smash burgers have come to dominate the London culinary world, while food journalists in New York and Los Angeles have been covering the rising trend in their cities since the early 2020s. Interestingly, this burger style traces its roots back to Kentucky.

Advertisement

But what exactly are they — just burgers with especially thin patties? Well, yes, but they're also so much more. A smash burger is prepared exactly how you might imagine: by "smashing" a relatively small, loosely formed patty onto the grill, so that it spreads thin and more of the meat comes into contact with the hot surface. This way, the edges get extra-crispy and a deliciously flavorful crust forms, giving smash burgers a more varied texture on their patties than a traditional burger. For those who like their burgers extra-meaty, most smash burgers come with the option to double or triple-up on patties. And unlike excessive, out-of-style gourmet burgers piled high with eccentric toppings, smash burgers tend to be served in accordance with Anthony Bourdain's one-hand rule: Simply, with cheese, sauce, a bun, and maybe pickles and grilled onions — lettuce and tomato optional.

Advertisement