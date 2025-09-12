Why LA Is Considered The Sushi Capital Of The US

For many Americans under the age of 50, it's hard to imagine a time when sushi wasn't a commonplace food in the United States, regularly served at fine dining restaurants, holes in the wall, and even major grocery store chains. But before the 1960s, raw fish and rice was hardly a meal concept known to most Americans, let alone one they could seek out at an average strip mall. That all changed with the opening of the first dedicated sushi restaurants in the U.S., centered in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Little Tokyo.

Sushi had existed in some form in the U.S. prior to this era, but it was limited and relatively unknown outside of Japanese American communities. Journalists and food historians credit LA-based Japanese restaurant Kawafuku with sparking the city's — and the country's — love of sushi, as it was the first known restaurant in the country to sell traditional nigiri. Soon after Japanese importers convinced Kawafuku owner Tokijiro Nakashima to open a sushi bar in his restaurant in the mid-1960s (the exact year is debated), other Japanese restaurants in the neighborhood implemented similar concepts.

Slowly but surely, Angelenos became enamored with the cuisine, spurred on by celebrity diners. By the late 1980s, sushi had reached mainstream popularity with the opening of famed institutions like Sushi Nozawa and Matsuhisa, the predecessor to Nobu. Between LA's Japanese immigrant population, its celebrity-fueled, trendsetting culture, and the work of a few visionary importers and chefs, the city had all the right ingredients to become sushi central.