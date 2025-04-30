This Ordering Hack Totally Perks Up In-N-Out's Soggy Fries

When it comes to West Coast fast food, there's no institution quite as beloved as In-N-Out. The iconic chain restaurant's burgers have achieved cult status and then some, with endorsements from celebrity chefs like the late, great Anthony Bourdain and Ina Garten, who says it's the only fast food she will eat. But while In-N-Out's signature burgers, thick milkshakes and famously affordable prices are almost universally acclaimed, their French fries have proven more controversial.

Even the most devoted In-N-Out aficionados can admit that the restaurant's fries are atypical. In certain circles, they are maligned as some of the worst fast food French fries on the market, and though many of us disagree with that assessment, we understand it. In-N-Out famously makes their fries in-store from freshly cut potatoes, which are then fried a single time in sunflower oil. This simple method may bolster the restaurant's reputation for pure, wholesome food, but without the double-frying and additional ingredients that have become the fast food fry standard, the resulting flavor and texture tend to disappoint. Because the potatoes aren't starch-rinsed or double-fried, customers especially complain that the fries are "soggy."

The good news is that a simple ordering trick can fix this textural issue, even if it can't entirely reverse the outcome of their preparation. Next time you order In-N-Out fries, ask to get them "well done." Your fries will be cooked longer, come out crispier, and will no longer resemble uncooked strips of potato.