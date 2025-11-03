10 Old-School Steak Dishes That Everyone Used To Love

We don't think twice about seeing steak in the grocery store. It's beloved for so many different reasons, including its flavor, the number of different cuts you can prepare, and its high protein content. It's interesting to think that steak (and red meat as a whole), which is now a staple on menus at both high-end restaurants and fast-casual spots, was once seen as a very niche, haute protein reserved for the wealthy.

Not only have the symbolism and accessibility of this protein evolved, but so have the ways we consume it. Like any dish, be it seafood, desserts, or, yes, steak dishes, it has evolved to fit changing palates, budgets, and international influences. Yet, some of the steak dishes and preparations we consider to be "old-school" are still the ones that we love the most and think back on fondly.

If you are feeling reminiscent of some of the steak-centric dishes your Boomer parents used to make or want to try your hand at retro recipes, you've come to the right place. While these steak dishes have been around a long time, they are still just as good (if not better) as the first time they were made.