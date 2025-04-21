The Best Cuts Of Meat For Tender Steak Bites
Steak bites, sometimes referred to as steak tips or beef tips, are a generally more affordable way of ordering a traditional steak dinner. They come from a less expensive cut of steak, most often the sirloin flap meat. The cut comes from cow's bottom sirloin area, known as the sirloin butt, not far from the flank. This cut of steak can be labeled in a variety of different ways, so keep an eye out for terms like bavette steak, sirloin tips, or tip steak, all of which are referring to the same cut, though bavette steak refers specifically to the center cut of the flap meat.
This cut of meat closely resembles the tenderness of hanger or skirt steak, and it best benefits from being cut against the grain to ensure it's as easy to eat as possible. Since this part of the cow isn't quite as tender as a filet and doesn't have the marbled fat of a ribeye, an easy way to enjoy it is to cube the meat, then marinate it, which will help tenderize it.
Techniques for cooking the best steak tips
The length of marination will impact the steak's tenderness, so let it sit for at least 30 minutes or as long as several hours. Steak tips cook quickly because they're in such small pieces, so sear them on medium-high heat. This helps the tips develop a good crust without overcooking them in the center; you want to keep the tips as tender as possible, and overcooking will make them chewy. Since the steak pieces are small, searing them in a pan is a better method than trying to develop a crust more slowly in the oven.
Condiments and liquids like red wine vinegar, Worcestershire, and even Coca-Cola are all good ingredients to help naturally tenderize the steak due to their acidity and flavor. The Worcestershire will also add savory umami flavor, which is nicely contrasted by the sweetness of Coke. You can butter-base the steak tips while they cook, too, to infuse some richness, or serve them in garlic butter for bigger flavor.