The Best Cuts Of Meat For Tender Steak Bites

Steak bites, sometimes referred to as steak tips or beef tips, are a generally more affordable way of ordering a traditional steak dinner. They come from a less expensive cut of steak, most often the sirloin flap meat. The cut comes from cow's bottom sirloin area, known as the sirloin butt, not far from the flank. This cut of steak can be labeled in a variety of different ways, so keep an eye out for terms like bavette steak, sirloin tips, or tip steak, all of which are referring to the same cut, though bavette steak refers specifically to the center cut of the flap meat.

This cut of meat closely resembles the tenderness of hanger or skirt steak, and it best benefits from being cut against the grain to ensure it's as easy to eat as possible. Since this part of the cow isn't quite as tender as a filet and doesn't have the marbled fat of a ribeye, an easy way to enjoy it is to cube the meat, then marinate it, which will help tenderize it.