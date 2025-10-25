8 Types Of Peppercorns Explained

The spice aisle can be a treasure trove for a home cook, but it can also be somewhat intimidating because of how many options there are to choose from — and how little the labels tell you about how to use them. On one end of the spectrum, you have your essentials, like cinnamon, salt, and dried herbs, and on the other end, you have your more niche spices. One ingredient that takes up real estate on both ends of this familiarity spectrum is pepper. Novices may only be familiar with black pepper, or whatever colorful peppercorns come in a plastic grinder at the grocery store. But in reality, there are a whole lot more peppercorns than meet the eye.

While there are many different types of peppercorns under the pepper umbrella (some of which aren't true "peppercorns" at all), they have unique origins, processing methods, and flavors that make them stand out and make them better suited for some recipes than others. In order to help you streamline your understanding of the different types of peppercorns and how to use them, we've created a guide to some of the most popular and widely available peppercorn varieties that should be on your radar.