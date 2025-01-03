The 10 Best Places To Get Italian Beef In Chicago
Chicago is known for a lot of things, but most of all, its food. You've probably heard about the hot dogs (learn how the Chicago-style hot dog was born) and deep-dish pizza. While the overly cheesy pizza and tomato-topped hot dogs are worth a try, most Chicagoans would rather steer you toward the Latin American, Polish, and Italian American dishes that make up the real backbone of the city. This is where you'll learn about jibaritos, Polish sausage sandwiches, and mostaccioli, considered one of the best types of pasta to pair with cream sauce. And don't forget about the lesser known tavern-style pizza that hails from the Windy City. You'll also undoubtedly hear about another well-known Chicago classic: the Italian beef.
Born and raised in Chicago, I grew up with Italian beef as a diet staple. It's an iconic sandwich and one that the entire state of Illinois is known for. It wasn't until I moved out of state that I discovered how little influence the Italian sandwich had outside of the city. In fact, most people had no idea what I was talking about. Times have changed, and while there's less mystery about the sandwich these days, there's still so much to know before heading to the city to try some for yourself. Whether you're curious to try the sandwich after binging FX's "The Bear" on Hulu or you're simply headed to Chicago for a weekend of eating, I'm here to help. I've compiled a list of my favorite sandwiches in the city so you can't go wrong — though you can't ever go wrong when it comes to Italian beef (even if you get it from Portillo's).
Johnnie's Beef
While this list is in no particular order, Johnnie's Beef is admittedly the first spot almost any Chicagoan will recommend (it even made Anthony Bourdain's list of favorite Chicago restaurants). Tucked away in the suburb of Elmwood Park, the small Italian beef stand is nearly inconspicuous — if not for the line constantly wrapped around the building. The glowing recommendations are for good reason: The sandwich is exactly what an Italian beef should taste like, and it's served in a small, dated building that is exactly where Italian beef should be eaten. The sandwich is juicy, packed with meat, and both perfectly sweet and mildly spicy.
Of course, you have to know how to order. You might want to practice before you go (lest you hold up the line). My recommendation is to start with "beef, sweet and hot, juicy." This translates to a shaved beef sandwich that is topped with both sweet peppers (typically a steamed bell pepper) and giardiniera (an oily mix of pickled sport peppers and vegetables) and promptly dipped into the braising liquid, or jus, from the beef. You can skip the spicy peppers but never get a sandwich without the extra gravy.
Once you try the standard, go back and try the combo: an Italian sausage wedged between the slices of shaved beef. It's another classic and one that will cement your credibility as a Chicago foodie. After that? Grab an Italian ice, and prepare for it to be the best you'll ever have. Hope you brought an appetite (and cash).
(708) 452-6000
7500 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Al's #1 Italian Beef on Taylor Street
It's impossible to know who was the first to shave braised beef into juicy sandwiches, but it's fair to give Al's the credit for making Italian beef a Chicago icon, especially considering how good the sandwiches still are today. Though the place claims to have invented the sandwich, its unusual build is not exactly what you'd expect from an Italian beef but a strong contender for one of the best.
Admittedly, I grew up eating at a franchised Al's and still remember the delicious hand-cut fries, extra-wet bread, and unusual giardiniera. But if you're seeking the absolute best beef, you need to go to the original location on Taylor Street. It's rumored that the original Al's is the only one that braises and slices its beef in-house, while the franchises reheat from frozen. I'm not sure this matters; it's possible that the ambience is what makes the food taste better. Save for the small patio, the beef stand is standing-room-only, requiring diners to use what's called "the Italian stance," leaning over a counter to eat. The beef itself tastes a little different, supposedly due to sweeter spices, such as nutmeg, used in the braise. The beef takes on a slightly sweeter flavor, especially when dipped in the jus (unlike Johnnie's Beef, you order it wet, dry, or dipped). The giardiniera at Al's is also notably different because it's made entirely of celery instead of the typical pepper medley.
(312) 226-4017
1079 W. Taylor St., Chicago, IL 60607
Mr. Beef on Orleans
It's hard not to mention Mr. Beef when compiling a list of Italian beef sandwiches. Most notable for being the inspiration for FX's "The Bear," Mr. Beef has actually been a media feature since comedian Jay Leno brought its sandwiches onto the set of "Late Night With Dave Letterman" in the mid 1980s. The fame wasn't just random luck, either — not only are the sandwiches good, but the welcoming personality of the owners and their loyalty to friends and customers are also what keeps Chicagoans coming back.
What sets Mr. Beef apart — other than the fame — is the classic nature of the Italian beef. It's extremely simple — a bare-bones approach to the sandwich and a good introduction if you've never had one before. The giardiniera is less hot than others, making it more mild overall. Like Johnnie's, Mr. Beef also offers a combo with a sausage in the middle, though it's not what you'd typically order from Mr. Beef. Really, "The Bear" does the shop justice, and if watching the show makes you hungry for an Italian beef, there's no reason not to go. My advice: You want a hot, dipped sandwich, and you want to eat it standing up, cradling the juices in the paper wrapping.
(312) 337-8500
666 N. Orleans St., Chicago, IL 60654
Buona Beef
OK, I know this one might lose me some credibility, but hear me out before writing it off. For many Chicagoans, Buona Beef is akin to Portillo's, a good-intentioned restaurant that, somewhere along the line, became over-commercialized and "suburban" as it expanded to other states. While I'd recommend against Portillo's for Italian beef (instead you should go for a hot dog, fries, and a shake there), Buona is one I think deserves a second chance. Now, there's a catch, like many others on the list: You have to go to the right place.
The right place might vary from person to person for Buona. Funny enough, Anthony Rizzo, a former Chicago Cub, has a Buona sandwich named after him (topped with red sauce and cheese), but my favorite Buona is the one at Rate Field, where the White Sox play. Like Al's, this location might be another case of the atmosphere influencing the flavor, the thrill of the ballpark (and a couple beers) being the reason the beef tastes so good. I'll offer another opinion, though: That the beef at the park is juicier and spicier than at other locations. You can still get it baptized (and you should), and the spicy flavor will be amplified by the extra-wet, dunked sandwich. Buona is a favorite among everyone in my family, so I know I'm not alone — it's a good, hot sandwich with ties to Chicago's favorite sports teams.
(708) 749-2555
6745 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn IL, 60402
Carm's Beef and Italian Ice
If you're a giardiniera fiend, you'll want to go to Carm's Beef and Italian Ice. Carm's is another Little Italy classic surrounded by beef giants such as Al's and Fontano's. Like Johnnie's, it also specializes in Italian ice, so if you want a beef-and-ice combination within the city limits, this is the place to go. You'll be able to choose lemon, strawberry, or blue raspberry ice, a perfect cool-off after bites of the spicy giardiniera (or, more randomly, the tacos).
And, spicy the giardiniera is. Instead of using Chicago-classic sport peppers, Carm's uses a mix that has bright green jalapeños, which create a totally different flavor that is both bright and fresh. Perhaps the jalapeños are a nod to the Mexican menu items, which include tortas and burritos, or maybe they were once an affordable swap when the sport peppers were not available. Besides the unique giardiniera and flavored Italian ice, Carm's also serves one of the best breads, a tight race among the Chicago greats that largely use bread made by Gonnella or Turano. Some say you could even get this sandwich dry — I'd personally never recommend a dry Italian beef, so I'll still urge a hot, dipped order.
(312) 738-1046
1057 W. Polk St, Chicago, IL 60607
Fontano's Subs
Right down the street from Carm's is another Little Italy favorite owned by the same family: Fontano's, largely known for its subs but also boasting a great Italian beef. Fontano's is a much more of a typical sub shop than most of the others on this list, with all the trademarks of an Italian deli: colorful writing on the windows, packed aisles with dried pastas, and sandwiches messily wrapped in thin parchment paper. You order your sandwich from behind a deli counter with a long list of both cold and hot subs. The deli experience is one you should seek out in Chicago, whether for the cold cuts or the Italian beef.
If the Italian beef is what you're looking for here, you should try this one as a combo with beef and sausage. Even without the sausage, the sandwich is packed with meat, so you'll want to come especially hungry. The generous serving of meat is what I like the most about Fontano's. It's an impressive amount packed into a sturdy roll dipped in jus. If you didn't like the jalapeño-heavy giardiniera from Carm's, head down the block to Fontano's for the much more classic sport-pepper mix that's made in house and sold by the jar.
(312) 421-4474
1058 W. Polk St., Chicago, IL 60607
Bob-O's Hot Dogs
You'll find a high concentration of Italian and Polish Americans on Chicago's northwest side along with a lot of spots for good Italian beef and polish sausage. Should you be on a long layover at Chicago O'Hare International Airport or on business in the northwest suburbs, you can actually find Italian beefs within an easy 15-minute drive — of course, you have to fight through the traffic, so make sure you have enough time for a round trip. Bob-O's Hot Dogs is a favorite for this area and a strong contender for one of the best Italian beefs in the whole city.
The sandwich at Bob-O's is a classic most comparable to Johnnie's or Mr. Beef. The dipped sandwiches (called standard here) are extra wet, and the meat is rich with a straightforward Italian-seasoned flavor. The giardiniera is the typical sport pepper kind with plenty of celery slices and julienned carrots. While Bob-O's is heavy-handed with the jus, the amount of giardiniera is light — a good thing for those who prefer a beef-forward sandwich. The sweet peppers, on the other hand, are generously applied in large strips. Now, I'm of the opinion that Italian beef should never have cheese, but should you want to try a cheesy beef, this is the place to get it. It comes coated in perfectly gooey mozzarella. Finally, the best part about Bob-O's is the price point: The sandwiches are a mere $8, and you can try a trio of the famous beef, meatball, and sausage for just a few dollars more.
(773) 625-9840
8258 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634
Roma's Italian Beef & Sausage
Another near-northwest side pick, Roma's Italian Beef & Sausage is an authentic Italian spot that specializes in Italian beef and sausage. What is unique about Roma's is its proximity to Albany Park and Mayfair, which have among the highest Hispanic populations behind the Pilsen neighborhood. This is notable because of Roma's menu, which includes Italian beef empanadas, a must-have if you're in the area. Of course, there's a chance the creation of the empanadas had nothing to do with the surrounding neighborhoods. For what it's worth, they are a great fusion item with a crispy, flaky shell and giardiniera-filled, beefy insides.
Italian beef is, of course, the main reason to head to Roma's, and it is often compared to Johnnie's for taste and quality (but we won't compare them here). It's stuffed with thinly shaved meat and is one of the best places to get the combo because of the extra sauce included within the messy sandwich. You'll want a Roma's combo if you're looking for big flavor, and you'll enjoy it hot if you like a particularly chunky giardiniera, as the peppers are cut in larger slices than most.
773-725-5715
4237 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60641
Toons Bar & Grill
By now, you've read a lot about the traditional Italian restaurants, hot dog stands, and delis, but there are plenty of newer spots that deserve attention, too. Of course, new in this context still means pre-millennium, with Toons Bar & Grill having opened its doors in 1989. But visiting Toons is a far different experience than the aforementioned standing-room–only type of places. Toons is a bar in Wrigleyville along the Southport Corridor, one of my favorite places to hang out in Chicago (yes, I'm a Cubs fan). Southport is a little less busy than the streets of Wrigley but with the same vivacious, youthful vibe and long-time favorite spots.
Toons is a neighborhood dive known for affordable drinks (for Chicago) and friendly people (for anywhere). It also has great food with a surprisingly artisanal flair, such as hand-cut french fries and homemade buttermilk ranch. Far more elevated than you'd expect from a dive bar, the food is a welcome surprise after a few well-priced beers. The Italian beef is no exception, and though it's different from the Italian delis, it's a good one to try when you've had enough of the classics — if that's possible. The bread is crustier like a baguette, and the meat is richly braised and served with a cup of flavorful jus and a side of olive-heavy giardiniera. You can also order it with melted provolone if that's your thing. Since you can't ask for it to be dipped (or at least I haven't tried), instead ask for an extra cup of jus to get the texture just right.
(773) 935-1919
3857 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL, 60613
Tony's Italian Deli & Subs
There's a saying that the best Italian beef is the one that's closest to you, and that's certainly the case for me. It would be wrong of me not to include the neighborhood joint where I grew up eating, a small space called Tony's Italian Deli & Subs. Like Fontano's, Tony's is a family-owned Italian deli with authentic charm. The neighborhood it's nestled into, Edison Park, is among the smallest in Chicago, but the deli is never without a stream of customers lining up for fresh pastas and stacked cold cuts. Tony's was a constant on catered graduation party tables; for some of us, it was the final beefs we'd enjoy before moving away.
The Italian beef at Tony's is a particularly mild version with extra-wet bread. Like many, it's one you want to eat fairly quickly before the bread disintegrates under the weight of the wet meat. The beef is peppered only with Italian seasonings, making it less rich than, say, Buona, which I suspect throws giardiniera right into the jus. I've always ordered mine sweet, not needing to order it dipped or wet because the sandwich is already filled because of its extra gravy. This might not be the shop you head to first, but should you find yourself out near O'Hare airport (it's a 10-minute drive away), you'll find yourself with good beef in good company.
(773) 631-0055
6708 Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60631
Methodology:
Everyone likes their Italian beef built a little bit differently: Some like it hot, some like it sweet, and some like it with everything and extra jus. I like my beef thinly shaved — almost shredded — and rich, but not over-salted. I particularly like a spicy jus (at home I make mine with giardiniera) but prefer sweet peppers alone on top. I'm also adamant about the sandwich being properly soggy — a feature, not a failure, of a good Italian beef.
The places I chose are ones I've visited while living in Chicago and remember fondly as being not only delicious for the above criteria but also full of community, kindness, and personality. Some say the best Italian beef is the one you grew up eating, so if your list differs from mine, it could be as simple as our childhoods looking a little different. The only thing I turn my nose at? Cheesy beef — sorry, but the only toppings in my book are the peppers.