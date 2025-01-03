The 10 Best Places To Get Italian Beef In Chicago

Chicago is known for a lot of things, but most of all, its food. You've probably heard about the hot dogs (learn how the Chicago-style hot dog was born) and deep-dish pizza. While the overly cheesy pizza and tomato-topped hot dogs are worth a try, most Chicagoans would rather steer you toward the Latin American, Polish, and Italian American dishes that make up the real backbone of the city. This is where you'll learn about jibaritos, Polish sausage sandwiches, and mostaccioli, considered one of the best types of pasta to pair with cream sauce. And don't forget about the lesser known tavern-style pizza that hails from the Windy City. You'll also undoubtedly hear about another well-known Chicago classic: the Italian beef.

Born and raised in Chicago, I grew up with Italian beef as a diet staple. It's an iconic sandwich and one that the entire state of Illinois is known for. It wasn't until I moved out of state that I discovered how little influence the Italian sandwich had outside of the city. In fact, most people had no idea what I was talking about. Times have changed, and while there's less mystery about the sandwich these days, there's still so much to know before heading to the city to try some for yourself. Whether you're curious to try the sandwich after binging FX's "The Bear" on Hulu or you're simply headed to Chicago for a weekend of eating, I'm here to help. I've compiled a list of my favorite sandwiches in the city so you can't go wrong — though you can't ever go wrong when it comes to Italian beef (even if you get it from Portillo's).