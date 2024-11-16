11 Mistakes To Avoid When Baking Chicken Wings

There are more than a few considerations when it comes to making chicken wings. Besides choosing your favorite flavors, opting for dry rub or sauce, and calculating just how many chicken wings you need for your Super Bowl party, you'll have to decide how you want to cook them. We have tried making wings on the grill, in the air fryer, and in the oven, and oven-baked just may be our favorite method! It's less work than grilling wings on a barbecue, and while you won't get that smoky flavor, the results can be much crispier.

If you're hankering for some chicken wings but have no grill or fryer in sight, fear not. Baked chicken wings can be some of the best. In fact, baking is Guy Fieri's method of choice when it comes to cooking wings. Who doesn't love it when the easiest, most hands-off method is also the best?

You can season your wings in a variety of ways, give them the flavors you love, and have finger-licking good snacks for your next watch party or family meal. But there are a few key mistakes to avoid when preparing homemade chicken wings in the oven. Keep these in mind next time you're cooking them and you won't regret it.