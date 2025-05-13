11 Tasty Sauces To Try On Wings You Probably Haven't Thought Of

Go into any self-respecting sports bar, and you're certain to see wings on the menu –- and don't be surprised if you see wings in multiple guises, from fried to classic Buffalo wings to savory lemon pepper and sweet-tangy barbecue-sauce-drenched varieties. And if you're in a really trendy place, you'll probably be able to get spicy Korean fried wings as well. Even supermarket delis have gotten into the act, some also offering cooked wings in multiple flavors.

To anyone familiar with the American food scene today, it would appear that saucy chicken wings have been a deeply entrenched part of the national cuisine since forever. But surprisingly, the idea of cooking up wings and drenching them in sauce only came into mainstream popularity in the early 1960s, when the famed Buffalo wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY. Before then, however, the delight of deep-fried wings was already an open secret among Black diners –- they knew wings were not only tasty but cheap since everyone else bought them only to make stock if they bought them at all. Today, of course, saucy wings are so widespread they've become a bit predictable. We still love them, but how much Buffalo sauce can a person eat? If you're looking for a way to refresh your wing game, here are some fun and unexpected sauces worth trying.