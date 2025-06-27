Smoke Your Wings Before Frying For A Unique Twist On A Classic Chicken Dish

Every backyard cookout needs a plate or two of chicken wings, surrounded by plenty of dipping sauces. They're easy to customize, so everyone gets a choice in flavors like oven-baked wings with cowboy butter or wings drenched in Buffalo sauce with celery to go alongside. And if you smoke your wings before cooking them up, you'll add a whole new level of flavor to whatever style you make.

A little time in the smoker pairs especially well with wings, like the ones that celebrity chef and cookbook author Tini Younger likes to make and munch on. She took a break from whipping up some of her famous mac and cheese – and collaborating with Nestlé on Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk – to answer a few of our questions on how to smoke chicken wings before frying them. And while she was talking chicken with Chowhound, she mentioned one of her favorite wing recipes: "I think my go-to (chicken wings style) right now has been a chipotle honey, you can't go wrong with anything chipotle honey," Younger said. "I'll make my own chipotle honey rub with different seasonings and take adobo peppers and make a marinade to it and throw it on the grill."

Adding a layer of smoke to your wings will infuse the meat with even more flavor. And it doesn't take too much extra time or work to get that rich, woodsy taste to saturate your wings before you fry them.