The 9 Worst Foods To Order At A Casino

Anyone who frequents casinos knows you always end up staying longer than intended, riding waves of wins and defeat, hopefully leaving with your ego and wallet in a similar state to when you arrived. Those marathon sessions bring not only an appetite to win but also one for food and drink to keep you going. Unfortunately, you're at the whims of whatever the in-house buffet or restaurants have, and it may not be the best food for the mental gymnastics involved in gambling. Many casinos offer standard fare, including fried foods, burgers, pizza, and, if you're lucky, a decent steakhouse. While these foods can fill you up and perhaps even be free with certain rewards programs, they might not be conducive to a successful night at the craps table.

That said, the allure of a larger-than-life Vegas buffet is certainly appealing, with all-you-can-eat shrimp tempting to bring out your inner George Costanza, risking scrutiny from your gambling pals. Casino buffets also run the gamut from casual comfort food to luxury-forward fancy plates, offering something for everyone. And we all love a good deal, especially considering hotel prices are through the roof, making a visit to a well-stocked buffet seem justifiable. However, some of the foods on offer might be best avoided or eaten in moderation. Here, we present nine casino foods to avoid so that you can optimize your Sin City experience at both the buffet and poker tables.