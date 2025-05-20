17 Fruits Worth Adding To Your Pizza, Besides Pineapple

If you ask people what's the best pizza topping, you're likely going to get an impressive array of answers — including the likes of pepperoni, plain cheese, something meaty, or the infrequent spinach or broccoli. Doesn't fruit get any love?

If anything, the only fruit that people have come to associate with pizza is pineapple. Sure, it fits the bill (depending on who you ask) and offers a contrasting sweetness and tanginess, but it's not the only fruit that's deserving of a coveted spot on your pizza. In order to help give you more ideas on which fruits to try on your next homemade pizza, or which fruity additions might be worth ordering at an artisanal pizzeria, I used my own professional pizzaiolo experience and collaborated with a team of experts, including Shealyn Brand, owner of Coniglio's, Luke Jacobellis, owner of Tony's New York Pizza, and Jonathan Haffmans, executive chef at Industry Kitchen, to come up with suggestions. Not only do these toppings push the limit on what you think "pizza" is, but they unlock tons of potential for new (and delicious) flavor pairings.