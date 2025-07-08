This Old-School Ground Beef Appetizer Deserves To Make A Comeback

Today's snacking landscape skews heavily toward classics like expert-level charcuterie boards and quirky stunt foods like vodka butter that might merit a few clicks on social media. But peer into the past and you might just spy some super satisfying bites that also impart a bit of festive, vintage appeal. And whether you were alive and imbibing during the actual "Mad Men" era, or are just known to host a themed throwback fête now and then, cocktail meatballs are the blast to the mid-century past that your next bash needs.

Although they do evoke a kind of kicky 1960s style, cocktail meatballs were, of course, in circulation well before and after the famed decade. That the oft grape jelly-coated spheres seemed to peak a couple of generations ago makes them all the more ripe for a resurgence — whether you wish to cloak them in the sweet, sticky stuff or not.