This Canned Staple Is A No-Fuss Meat Glaze You've Been Overlooking
Making a glaze from scratch can be rewarding but time consuming, and it's not always practical to whip out all the necessary materials and ingredients in a time crunch. So if you're rushing to create a flavorful glaze for your next meat-focused recipe, try canned cranberry sauce to simplify the process. Though this pantry staple is most commonly associated with the holiday season, you may be surprised by how well this ingredient fares year-round.
Whether you choose jellied or whole berry sauce, this ingredient will nicely combine with various meat and vegetable options. After you get your ingredients together, all you'll need to do is combine your liquids, sugars, and canned sauce into a pan. Continually stir so the mixture doesn't burn, and make sure it comes to a simmer. Once well-combined, the glaze is complete. Timing is key for the next step (glazing the meat) so you'll still want to pay close attention to detail.
Glazes are often made to be more viscous so they absorb into the protein and allow the flavors to nicely saturate the dish. Glazes make use of sugar to ensure they coat the meat properly as it cooks — that's why it's important to know the best time to glaze a ham. This glaze option also nicely pairs with dishes like meatballs, chicken breast, and pork chops, but you don't have to stop there. You could even add cranberry to your lineup of the best glazes for flavorful salmon.
Make your own cranberry glaze from scratch
Working with canned cranberry sauce is time-efficient, but if you're looking to have more control over the flavors in your dish, you may want to make your own sauce with fresh or frozen cranberries instead. For those who want to make a homemade sauce to transform into a glaze, you'll be happy to know that you can actually make this a few days in advance. Cranberry sauce keeps well in the freezer and can last for up to three months if you want to prep some portions for future meat glazes to make your meal easier on the day.
If you're thinking about ways to make your canned sauce unique, try incorporating other noteworthy flavors like orange juice, Dijon mustard, or even sriracha to give it a bit of a kick. Some recipes call for even simpler ingredient lists, where you can easily incorporate unexpected store-bought products like dried onion soup mix to create a quick and savory cranberry glaze. Depending on what meat you decide to incorporate, the flavors you'll end up adding will vary and this is important to consider in order to make sure your dish feels cohesive and complete.
Some recipes are recommended for chicken and turkey dishes specifically, with some incorporating bright orange juice and zest alongside brown sugar. You could also lean further into autumnal flavors and incorporate apple into your cranberry glaze, which will add another layer of exciting flavor. You could even consider incorporating toasted nuts to give your cranberry sauce a little added texture. The possibilities are endless when you realize this canned ingredient can expand well beyond dishes commonly associated with Thanksgiving.