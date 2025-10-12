This Canned Staple Is A No-Fuss Meat Glaze You've Been Overlooking

Making a glaze from scratch can be rewarding but time consuming, and it's not always practical to whip out all the necessary materials and ingredients in a time crunch. So if you're rushing to create a flavorful glaze for your next meat-focused recipe, try canned cranberry sauce to simplify the process. Though this pantry staple is most commonly associated with the holiday season, you may be surprised by how well this ingredient fares year-round.

Whether you choose jellied or whole berry sauce, this ingredient will nicely combine with various meat and vegetable options. After you get your ingredients together, all you'll need to do is combine your liquids, sugars, and canned sauce into a pan. Continually stir so the mixture doesn't burn, and make sure it comes to a simmer. Once well-combined, the glaze is complete. Timing is key for the next step (glazing the meat) so you'll still want to pay close attention to detail.

Glazes are often made to be more viscous so they absorb into the protein and allow the flavors to nicely saturate the dish. Glazes make use of sugar to ensure they coat the meat properly as it cooks — that's why it's important to know the best time to glaze a ham. This glaze option also nicely pairs with dishes like meatballs, chicken breast, and pork chops, but you don't have to stop there. You could even add cranberry to your lineup of the best glazes for flavorful salmon.