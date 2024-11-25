Add Leftover Cranberry Sauce To Bourbon For The Ultimate Post-Thanksgiving Cocktail

Thanks to its spicy, woody, caramel notes as compared to other whiskeys, bourbon is a popular ingredient when making spiced-up cranberry sauce for a holiday meal. Serendipitously, these same components work just as well in cocktail form: With only a spoonful of leftover cranberry sauce, you can mix up a tart yet warming bourbon cocktail that is sure to keep the seasonal spirit going.

Especially when made fresh, the fruity condiment is bourbon's perfect foil thanks to its zippy sweetness, which counters the whiskey's boozy edge. Depending on how nuanced or strong you like your drinks, you can start with a tablespoon of sauce and a shot of bourbon, use double the amount of each, or just double up on the alcohol. From there, you might try topping your concoction with ginger ale (or ginger beer if you like a spicier kick) in an ice-filled rocks glass – a single large cube will keep it from becoming overly diluted. You could also get your cocktail shaker involved, as actress and culinary celebrity Tiffani Thiessen did on TikTok.

Thiessen's leftover cranberry sauce cocktail calls for two full shots of bourbon but adds an ounce and a half of orange juice and an extra teaspoon of sugar for a rosy-hued tipple that's on the sweeter side. Crucially, she strains her chilled drink so there aren't any floating fruit bits. (Letting the cranberries burst and cook down substantially when making your sauce can help with this, yielding not just a better side dish at the Thanksgiving table but also a smoother post-holiday bourbon cocktail.)