12 Things You Didn't Know About Cranberry Sauce

One of the best things about cranberry sauce is how easy it is. Yes, it's easy to make on your own, but you know what's even easier? Opening a can. Even if you've not yet given up entirely and gone the Thanksgiving catering route, there's no reason you can't save a little time and energy by buying canned. Even better, you can update your canned sauce to seem like homemade with little trouble.

For whole berry sauce, Marissa Stevens says, "Warm it gently with cinnamon and fresh ginger. You can also stir in fresh orange zest and a splash of juice, or mix in diced apples or pears." For jellied sauce, "Warm and whisk until smooth. Blend in vanilla or almond extract. Add citrus zest and a tiny splash of juice (you don't want it to be too thin)." Anything you might add to homemade sauce, you can consider throwing into a canned sauce to zhuzh it up a bit. Although it might sound weird, toasted nuts give cranberry sauce great texture. Think of it less like a traditional sauce and more like a chutney. If you find turkey and cranberries just a little ho-hum, this is a great way to take it to the next level.

If you're not the type to enjoy a lot of tartness, then you can balance out your cranberry sauce with a bit of heat. For just a touch, try warming spices such as cloves and nutmegs, the same kind you might find in chai tea or pumpkin pie. The next level holds Aleppo or Espelette pepper, which are hot without being brutal. Want your sinuses to drain for sure? Bird's eye chili or chipotle will do nicely.