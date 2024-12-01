Effortlessly Add Sweet And Tangy Notes To Muffins With One Sauce

Cranberry sauce is a controversial holiday staple. Cranberries are native to North America, where they thrive in bogs and marshes, and have been paired with turkey since as early as 1796. The tart berry condiment made from sweetened cranberries has become a crucial component of the classic November flavor profile. However, with heavy hitters like baked macaroni and cheese, dressing and mashed potatoes to choose from, cranberry sauce always seems to get picked last. Jellied cranberry sauce from the can often sits on the holiday table in an untouched mass, but it's also a favorite in reworked recipes for the day after the holiday, adding sweetness to Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches and sliders. Plus, you can put the spirit in holiday spirit by giving the berry a boozy boost before the big day.

If you're not stuffed on pumpkin pie over the long weekend and are still craving something sweet, incorporate leftover cranberry sauce into a tangy bake. Mix what's left of the sweet sauce into muffins the next morning to reduce food waste and give breakfast a burst of festive flavor.