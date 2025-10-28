8 Grocery Store Sourdough Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

There are many types of bread that come in all different shapes, sizes, and flavors. While some of the more niche varieties have yet to make their way onto grocery store shelves, you can trust that your local Walmart, Aldi, and the like carry a pretty good smattering of basic breads. One variety that has become more popular in recent years is sourdough. You won't just find loaves in the bakery section, but in the regular sandwich bread aisle as well. I credit the pandemic-era sourdough craze that hit nearly every work-from-homer in some way, shape, or form for this. Instead of tending to potted plants and desktop fishbowls, everyone seemed to be attempting to keep their sourdough starter alive in their own home kitchens. The good news is that even if you're not good at remembering to feed your starter at just the right time and use your sourdough discards (pasta, anyone?), you can get a pretty tasty loaf of sourdough at the store.

A sourdough enthusiast who too has tried and failed to keep a starter alive, I wanted to see which brand of grocery store bread did sourdough justice. So, I bought all the sliced sourdoughs I could find at my local grocery stores (Aldi, Walmart, and Stop & Shop), tasted them, and ranked them from worst to best. Sourdough gets its flavor from the starter, so I wanted to find a loaf that boasted a distinctly funky flavor and solid texture. Did I actually achieve that goal? Read on to find out.