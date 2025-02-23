How To Use Sourdough Discard To Make Flavorful Pasta

There's nothing quite like making pasta from scratch, creating the foundation of homemade noodle dishes with your own two hands. It's a fun process with a delicious result, the perfect way to spend date night or an evening with the family. You can gather in the kitchen, swapping stories and pushing your dough through a pasta roller while discussing the best sauce to serve with pumpkin ravioli. Whatever the plan, the only thing more satisfying than executing the perfect volcano method for perfect pasta dough is adding some sourdough discard to make your pasta even more unique. And you get that sourdough discard by getting your hands on some sourdough starter.

Sourdough starter is like a gluten-based pet you have to feed regularly and that grows with every passing day. It won't play with you like a dog, but thanks to the yeast growing inside it, it's very much alive. Every time you feed it — which involves adding new flour and water to your sourdough — you have to remove some of it or it'll outgrow its container.

The portion you remove is called the sourdough discard, and it can be somewhat heartbreaking to throw away after all the hard work invested in growing it. Thus, there's a wealth of recipes online for using that sourdough discard, and one of the more unique ideas is to add it to your pasta dough for a slightly fermented twist on recipes like ultra-creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo or smoky kielbasa pasta.