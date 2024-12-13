How To Make A Sourdough Starter At Home

Homemade sourdough has seen a huge uptick in recent years. If you are ready to hop on the trend and join this cottage hobby, we are here to help you start. You might be tempted to buy a kit online or some prefab starter mix, but we are here to gently guide you away from that. While making your own starter does require some time, it requires very little effort and even fewer ingredients. You likely have everything you need in your home right now, so why buy anything?

Now, if you don't want your house filled with delicious bread, this article is not for you. Caring for a sourdough starter inevitably leads to bread baking and the creation of tangy and succulent treats. Because of this, it is ideal that you have some bread-baking experience, but it is not required. In fact, those skills are not used at all when creating your starter; they are simply useful once your starter has fully come to life. Even if you are totally new to baking, you can start a homemade sourdough starter without any trouble. The rest of the skills will come over time.