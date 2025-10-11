10 Grocery Store Wheat Bread Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Sandwich bread probably isn't at the forefront of everyone's minds at the grocery store. It seems like everyone has their go-to brand, either because it's cheap or because you've been buying it for many years. So why fix what isn't broken? Well, if you've only tried one brand of bread, you may be missing out on something better, in terms of structure or taste.

Wheat bread, in particular, can be very hit or miss — especially when there are so many nuances as to what "whole wheat" actually means. Technically, white bread is wheat bread (as they're both made from wheat), but whole wheat bread is different. The latter is made from the entire grain, including the bran, endosperm, and germ, whereas white bread has been stripped of everything besides the starchy endosperm. This gives whole wheat bread extra nutrients that white bread doesn't have, along with a darker appearance and more robust flavor. Some wheat breads taste hearty, and others taste like store-bought white breads in disguise. I wanted to see which brands were worth buying, and which ones were better off left on the shelf.

To do so, I purchased an array of whole wheat sandwich breads available at my local Aldi and Walmart. For the sake of comparison, I excluded multi-grain and seeded wheat breads. Then, I tried a slice of each straight from the bag — no butter, no toasting, no nothing — and ranked each brand based on its flavor and texture.