9 Pepperidge Farm Cookies Ranked Worst To Best

Jam thumbprint cookies have a chokehold on me. I have fond memories of eating them as a child, and I always liked the way that they could add dimension to an otherwise plain butter cookie. Obviously, Pepperidge Farm uses the most bottom-shelf jam it could find for its Verona Strawberry cookies. There are no plump pieces of strawberry floating in the center. Instead, it kind of looks like an isomalt windowpane on a cookie — colorful but not effective.

I tasted both the cookie and the jam center for this review, and, spoiler alert, I was not impressed by either. The outside of the cookie was like a cross between a shortbread and a butter cookie. It was crunchy and short yet lacked the buttery flavor that I was looking for when it comes to a proper shortbread. The jam, as I suspected, was cheap and not super sweet, nor was it strawberry-like. It was like a reduced strawberry Jell-O powder that felt sticky in all the wrong ways.

Even when the jam and cookie are eaten together, it doesn't work. The subtle (and I really mean subtle) fruitiness distracted from the bland cookie, while the buttery consistency prevented my taste buds from paying too much attention to the lackluster jam. If Pepperidge Farm wanted to take this cookie to the next level, it would double the amount of filling in the cookie and swap it out for one that had actual pieces of fruit in it. Although this product may not be a top-seller for the brand anyway, Pepperidge Farm should have given it the care it deserves.