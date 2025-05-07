13 Bakeware Items That Professional Bakers Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A great bakery lives and dies by the quality of its ingredients, the talent and ingenuity of its bakers, and the type of equipment it invests in. The first two factors probably seem obvious, but you might not have thought of the role that bakeware plays in creating irresistible baked goods. Sometimes, the difference between your homemade cake and the professional one lies not in the technique or ingredients, but the types of tools that pastry chefs rely on. These aren't ridiculously high-priced and clunky machines either; the bakeware I'll be talking about is still accessible to any home baker. Think specialty spatulas, niche pans, and slender thermometers.

Although I'm a home-taught baker myself, I've interviewed many pastry chefs and researched numerous bakeries during my time as a managing editor at a baking magazine and co-host of a baking podcast. Most of these recommendations come from in-depth conversations with professional bakers, including test kitchen professionals I worked with daily, who were happy to share their go-to tools and favorite bakeware.

Of course, there's some industrial equipment I won't be including in this line-up, because they have no practical purpose in a home kitchen. These include industrial mixers, giant cooling racks, blast chillers, and laminators or dough sheeters (the machine that makes croissants a breeze to create). In the meantime, let's take a look at the professional bakeware that can help you in your homespun endeavors.