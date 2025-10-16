22 BBQ Joints Every Meat-Lover Should Visit In Texas
If there's one thing Texans can agree on, it's that barbecue is serious business. Across the state, you'll find countless barbecue joints serving up the Texas trinity of brisket, sausage, and ribs, along with other tasty eats like pulled pork and barbecue chicken. Each region does it a little differently, like Central Texas with its dry rubs and East Texas with its sauces and marinades, but no matter where you go, you're bound to find someone claiming theirs is the best.
Texas has long set a high bar for great barbecue, and now it's also setting records with the first Michelin-starred barbecue joints in the U.S. Even without Michelin recognition, some spots are so popular that people will wait hours in line just to get their hands on some of the smoky, char-grilled meats. To find out which spots are worth queuing up for, we asked locals to share their go-tos and looked at accolades from respected publications and outstanding customer reviews. If you're looking for out-of-this-world Texas barbecue, start with the spots that Texans themselves swear by.
1. Franklin Barbecue in Austin
Austin is considered one of the best barbecue cities in the United States, and Franklin BBQ is one of the most renowned barbecue joints in the city. People start lining up well before the spot opens at 11 a.m. and will wait for hours just to get some of Aaron Franklin's famous brisket. Many say it's the best they've ever had, including the late, great Anthony Bourdain, who told the HuffPost, "It's unearthly in its moistness, in its perfect balance." You'll want to get there early because the spot closes when the food sells out, and the brisket tends to go fast.
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
2. Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin
Roughly every four years, taste testers from Texas Monthly scour the state in search of top-notch barbecue restaurants that are worthy of inclusion in its list of The 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas. This year, Burnt Bean Co. made the No. 1 spot. When pitmasters Ernest Servantes and Dave Kirkland opened the spot in 2020, they had lines out the door right from the get-go, and it's been that way ever since. Standouts include the smoky brisket, tender turkey, and flavorful sausage. On weekends, you can also get breakfast dishes like brisket huevos rancheros and menudo as well as meaty beef ribs.
108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155
3. la Barbecue in Austin
Austin locals have long known that la Barbecue has some of the best Texas-style brisket in town, and now the world is catching on thanks to the Michelin star it recently received. Chef and owner Ali Clem opened the spot with her late wife, LeAnn Mueller, and she carries on their tradition of smoking the brisket low and slow over post oak wood. The result is moist, flavorful meat that goes down smooth and can be paired with sides like chipotle slaw and cheesy pasta shells. The juicy pork ribs, smoked turkey breast, and house-made sausages also get a lot of love.
(512) 605-9696
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
4. LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue takes a modern approach to barbecue, sourcing only ethically raised meat from small ranches and farms and offering items you don't always see at traditional Texas barbecue joints. The efforts have paid off, as the restaurant was awarded one Michelin star in 2024. If you can only try one thing, make it the beef cheeks. They're seasoned simply with salt and pepper, smoked for four hours, and rested in a beef tallow confit. And if you have more room, try the whole pulled hog. Sides include the Texas red chili Frito pie and colorful grain-bow salad.
(512) 945-9882
5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745
5. Corkscrew BBQ in Spring
Corkscrew BBQ is one of only four American barbecue joints to receive a Michelin star, and it's the only one that's not in Austin. Judging from customer reviews, the star is well deserved, as many agree that the brisket is fall-off-your-fork tender, the pulled pork is juicy with just a touch of sweetness, and the pork ribs are beautifully seasoned. The meats get their distinctive nutty smokiness from red oak. Many say you shouldn't sleep on the cobbler for dessert either. You'll need to follow the cardinal barbecue restaurant rule of getting there early because people start lining up hours before it opens, and popular items sell out fast.
(281) 330-2178
26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373
6. Goldee's Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth
Every morning from Friday to Sunday, meat lovers line up outside of Goldee's Bar-B-Q and wait patiently for the doors to open. The wait can be long, but patrons are treated to free water and occasionally free beer. Once inside, trays get piled high with shimmering slices of brisket, pork belly, ribs, and smoked turkey breast. The meats are cooked to perfection — tender, moist, and infused with post oak smoke. Even the sides get shout-outs, like the hearty pork mash over rice, chunky potato salad, and fresh kale and cabbage slaw. Additional touches include house-made white bread, pickles, and sauces.
4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140
7. InterStellar BBQ in Austin
Rounding out the list of Michelin-starred barbecue restaurants in Texas is InterStellar BBQ. Here, pitmaster John Bates and his team are all about attention to details, like sourcing the best wood for smoking brisket, ribs, lamb, and turkey, and getting creative with sauces and sides. Your meal can include meaty beef short ribs with chimichurri, tender slow-cooked brisket, smoked pork belly with a peach tea glaze, and lamb tacos with house-made avocado salsa. Popular sides include the smoked scalloped potatoes, poblano creamed corn, and garlicky charro beans with pork belly. Pro tip: you can skip the line by pre-ordering for take-away orders.
(512) 382-6248
12233 Ranch Rd 620 N Suite 105, Austin, TX 78750
8. Redbird BBQ in Port Neches
Redbird BBQ has only been open for two years, but it's already made big waves on the Texas barbecue scene. Carnivores can't get enough of pitmaster Amir Jalali's soft, smoky brisket, melt-in-your-mouth beef ribs, and the sweet and tangy glazed pork ribs. Be sure to try the beef koobideh sausage served with house-baked pita bread and a creamy yogurt sauce. To compliment the meats, try sides like the house rolls with beef tallow honey butter, Caesar slaw, or cheesy scalloped potatoes. Keep an eye out for specials as well, like smash burgers and chopped brisket sandwiches.
1104 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches, TX 77651
9. Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire
Blood Bros. BBQ was formed in 2013 when brothers Robin and Terry Wong and childhood friend Quy Hoang began sharing their barbecued meats at pop-ups and festivals. In 2018, they opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant, and it's been earning accolades ever since. You'll find the Texas trinity here but with Asian twists. For example, the brisket bark offers hints of Chinese spices, the ribs are glazed in Korean gochujang sauce or guava, and the sausage could include green curry. Other fun dishes include the smoked pork and kimchi egg rolls and honey glazed bao buns with char siu pork belly, water spinach, and Chinese hot mustard.
(713) 664-7776
5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
10. GW's BBQ in San Juan
If you're looking for solid barbecue in the Rio Grande Valley, you can't go wrong with GW's BBQ. The family-run joint snagged the fifth spot on Texas Monthly's 50 Best BBQ Joints list thanks to its solid smoked meats, enticing sides, and imaginative specials that change with the seasons. The brisket is a must-try with its crispy, savory bark and juicy interior. The smoked turkey and pork ribs also get top marks with diners. Specials could include anything from Wagyu beef back rib ramen to smoked orange duck breast, jalapeño creamed corn, and a smoked Juicy Lucy burger.
(956) 601-0056
107 N Nebraska Ave, San Juan, TX 78589
11. Micklethwait Barbecue in Austin
Set in a renovated church, Micklethwait Barbecue is an inviting spot to tuck into some really good barbecue. The restaurant earned a Bib Gourmand distinction for its tasty smoked meats cooked in the Central Texas style. You'll find all your favorites here, like brisket, pork ribs, and turkey breast, as well as some not-so-usual offerings like pulled lamb and Tex-Czech sausages. Come on the weekends and you can also tackle the massive beef ribs. The scratch-made sides are just as enticing with offerings like the lemon-poppy slaw and greens with bacon. As an added bonus, the bread is made fresh in-house every day.
(512) 791-5961
4602 Tanney St, Austin, TX 78721
12. Dayne's Craft Barbecue in Aledo
Dayne Weaver knew he was onto something when he started selling brisket from his front yard and sold out in under an hour. After years of doing pop-ups throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he and his wife, Ashley, opened Dayne's Craft Barbecue in 2024. Today, the Aledo spot is wildly popular thanks to Weaver's succulent smoked meats like brisket and pulled pork. Fans also rave about the OG Burger made with freshly ground brisket and the fun sides like Frito pie beans and broccoli grape salad. Swing by in the mornings and you can grab breakfast burritos and freshly baked kolaches.
(682) 789-6590
100 S Front St, Aledo, TX 76008
13. Truth BBQ in Houston and Brenham
Truth BBQ began in a small shack in Brenham, but it quickly garnered attention for pitmaster Leonard Botello IV's mastery of classic Central Texas-style barbecue. The original shack is still there, but now there is also a larger, sleeker spot in Houston where you can get the same crave-worthy brisket crusted in a peppery, garlicky bark, pork chops brined in sweet tea, smoked turkey breast, and house-made sausages. You'll also find classic barbecue sides like potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and tater tot casserole as well as sweet treats like layer cake.
(832) 835-0001 (Houston); (979) 830-0392 (Brenham)
110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007; 2990 US-290, Brenham, TX 77833
14. Cattleack Barbeque in Farmers Branch
On Wednesdays through Fridays (and the first Saturday of every month), Cattleack Barbeque welcomes the masses to this Dallas suburb with piles of glistening meats and flavorful sides. If you want to try a little bit of everything (and yes, you do), go for the Cattleack Platter. It comes with pork ribs, a beef rib, burnt ends, whole hog, brisket, turkey, and sausage. You'll also want to try some of the famous pastrami brisket and perhaps a special like the direct-heat chicken. Sides include Mexican street corn and mac and cheese with Hatch chiles. Try to get there early because the service ends when the food runs out.
(972) 805-0999
13628 Gamma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX 75244
15. LaVaca BBQ in Port Lavaca
Established in 2019, LaVaca BBQ is all about Texas barbecue with Mexican flair. Pitmaster Kelli Nevarez runs the show, along with her parents, Christine and Lupe Nevarez. Together they put out what some call the moistest, most flavorful smoked meats they've ever had. Fan favorites include the brisket, Big Red ribs, and the Cubano pulled pork tacos on blue corn tortillas. Come hungry because you're also going to want to try the pit-smoked tamales stuffed with brisket and pulled pork as well as sides like the barbecue gumbo and jalapeño cream corn. A second location about 30 minutes away in Victoria is reserved for catering and special events.
(361) 894-2333
532 N Virginia St, Port Lavaca, TX 77979
16. Pinkerton's Barbecue in Houston and San Antonio
With locations in Houston and San Antonio and a variety of smoked and flame-kissed meats to suit all tastes, it's easy to see why Pinkerton's has such a big fan base. The restaurant has also earned a Bib Gourmand award for its stellar meats. If it's beef you're after, the bark-encrusted brisket and massive beef ribs are a good bet. Pork fans can opt for the sticky and sweet glazed pork ribs, while poultry-minded folk can try the barbecue chicken thighs. Round out your meal with tangy coleslaw or the duck and sausage jambalaya.
(713) 802-2000 (Houston); (210) 983-0088 (San Antonio)
1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009; 107 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
17. Evie Mae's Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth
For West Texas barbecue, it's hard to beat Evie Mae's just outside of Lubbock. Fans say the meats are top-tier with options like the juicy brisket, whole or half racks of pork ribs, substantial beef ribs, and snappy sausages — either German style or with green chile and cheese. If you can't decide what to try, go for a combo plate that features either a quarter pound or half pound of every meat with a variety of sides, like the green chile cheese grits, baked potato casserole, and jalapeño cornbread. The desserts are homemade and include creations like the PB&J pie.
(806) 782-2281
217 US-62, Wolfforth, TX 79382
18. Briscuits in Austin
Briscuits isn't your typical barbecue joint, but it definitely deserves a spot on any meat lover's radar. This food truck on the Radio Coffee lot combines two iconic Texas foods: smoked meat and buttery biscuits. You can have them served together on a plate with a jelly of your choice, housemade pickles, and barbecue sauce. Throw in some hash browns or pimento cheese grits and you have a complete meal. You can also opt for biscuit sandwiches like the brisket, egg, and cheddar or the pork belly with jelly. Then again, you might just want to order meats all on their own, like the blueberry sausages and pork belly burnt ends.
4204 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
19. Barbs B Q in Lockhart
Pitmaster Chuck Charnicart worked front of house at Franklin Barbecue for a stint, then cooked at Goldee's Bar-B-Q before branching out on her own to open Barbs B Q in Lockhart. The menu is small, but that just gives Charnichart and her team more focus to do things really well. Many say the Molotov pork ribs are a must-try with their zippy lime zest seasoning. The brisket and peppery smoked turkey are also winners, especially when enjoyed with the housemade bread with cinnamon swirls. And for sides, the signature green spaghetti is creamy and comforting with hints of roasted poblano peppers and jalapeño.
102 E Market St, Lockhart, TX 78644
20. Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q in Spring
As many barbecue joints prove, you don't need fancy digs to draw people in. All you need is really good meat, and that's exactly what Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q serves. The food truck has just a few picnic tables set up next to a gas station, but that doesn't stop people from making the trip to sample the handiwork of Jordan Rosemeyer and Ben Maxwell: superb smoked brisket, St. Louis-style pork ribs, and boudin sausages with sides like dill potato salad and charro beans. Specials can include carne guisada, salt and vinegar chicken quarters, and North Carolina-style pork, The best part? Beer is always on offer and always free.
(281) 205-0625
2111 Riley Fuzzel Rd, Spring, TX 77386
21. Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball
Chocolate and barbecue may sound like an odd pairing, but that's exactly what you get at Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue. It started out as an artisan chocolate shop, then the barbecue concept was added, and it really took off. From Tuesday to Saturday, you can join the queue to get your hands on slow-smoked brisket, chile relleno sausages, and pork belly tacos with housemade barbecue sauce or mole. There are also daily specials like barbacoa on Tuesdays and dino-sized beef ribs and burnt ends on Fridays and Saturdays. You can finish off your meal with handcrafted chocolates or the to-die-for carrot soufflé.
(832) 761-0670
200 N Elm St, Tomball, TX 77375
22. Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth
Since 2014, Panther City BBQ has been satisfying carnivore cravings in Fort Worth with an array of meats smoked on-site over post oak wood. There are plenty of options to choose from, including jiggly, smoked-infused brisket, gigantic beef ribs, and smoked turkey breast. Tex-Mex twists include barbacoa tacos, brisket elote, and loaded papas. For something truly decadent and unique, try the famous pork belly poppers featuring smoked and glazed pork belly stuffed in a jalapeño with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. There are also tempting desserts on offer like banana pudding and smoked pecan bread pudding.
(682) 250-4464
201 E Hattie St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Methodology
To narrow down the long list of barbecue joints across Texas for this list, we started by asking locals which spots they consider the best places — the kind of spots they actually take friends visiting from out of town. From there, we looked at national and local recognition, including mentions in respected food publications and major awards like Michelin stars. Customer feedback played a big role, too. We combed through reviews to find the spots that consistently earn praise for flavor, quality, and service. The goal wasn't just to list the most famous names, but also to highlight the places that locals actually eat at and think are truly special. These are the spots that were mentioned time after time for having seriously spectacular Texas barbecue.