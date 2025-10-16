22 BBQ Joints Every Meat-Lover Should Visit In Texas

If there's one thing Texans can agree on, it's that barbecue is serious business. Across the state, you'll find countless barbecue joints serving up the Texas trinity of brisket, sausage, and ribs, along with other tasty eats like pulled pork and barbecue chicken. Each region does it a little differently, like Central Texas with its dry rubs and East Texas with its sauces and marinades, but no matter where you go, you're bound to find someone claiming theirs is the best.

Texas has long set a high bar for great barbecue, and now it's also setting records with the first Michelin-starred barbecue joints in the U.S. Even without Michelin recognition, some spots are so popular that people will wait hours in line just to get their hands on some of the smoky, char-grilled meats. To find out which spots are worth queuing up for, we asked locals to share their go-tos and looked at accolades from respected publications and outstanding customer reviews. If you're looking for out-of-this-world Texas barbecue, start with the spots that Texans themselves swear by.