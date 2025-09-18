For The Best BBQ, Head To Your Favorite Restaurant Early

A little trial and error is required to maximize your own local saucy potential, whether you're breaking bones with the brisket experts at Franklin barbecue itself, or any one of the nation's esteemed, though lesser-known, BBQ destinations. Matt Abdoo has some more precise guidance for each of Pig Beach's locations in New York City, Boston, and Florida. Like the best he already mentioned, Abdoo's Pig Beach outposts also stagger their cooking of the meat, keeping fresh protein moving throughout lunch and dinner.

"If you're looking for the absolute sweet spot, it's usually right when the doors open — around 11:30 or noon for lunch, or the first dinner seating around 5:30," Abdoo says. "If you're going to one of those iconic spots that's known for selling out, the earlier you get there, the better the experience," he adds.

Social media can serve as a kind of crystal ball when trying to determine how early is early enough, as netizens are wont to post updates about the length of the line at an eatery. Also, be aware that some restaurants that do not technically accept reservations for average-sized parties may also occasionally bend that policy for larger groups, so assemble your crew and see what you can do.