The Best Wood For Smoking Brisket According To A Pro

When it comes to smoking meat, there are lots of elements to consider to ensure you get the best possible results. It's easy to focus on your smoker, how you prepare your brisket, the temperature you smoke the meat at, and how long you leave it in for. But one of the biggest factors that affects the flavor of your smoked brisket is easily overlooked and that is what wood you use to smoke it. To get an expert's insight into what wood is best for smoking brisket, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Derek Piva.

Piva is the executive chef at The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge in Oregon, near the California border. With experience in Michelin-starred establishments and having worked around the world on farm-to-table cuisine, he knows a thing or two about smoking meat. According to Piva, there's not one simple answer to choosing the perfect wood for smoking brisket, and it's a more complex matter dependent on what you want to get out of the process.