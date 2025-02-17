How Texas Brisket Is Different From The Rest

In the U.S., barbecue is a highly regional cuisine, with fierce pride surrounding every region's specialty dish. However, too many regional styles of barbecue on a menu is a red flag because the magic lies in joints dedicated to their niche. And, if you're in Texas, that means beef brisket. So, you may wonder, how is this mouth-watering meat prepared in the Lone Star State? Well, as the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas — and this also applies to brisket. Barbecue restaurants favor using a whole cut with fat attached, a style of butchering called the packer cut. This includes the point cut, which is richly marbled and also allows you to get the delicious and highly sought-after burnt ends.

The go-to preparation for Texas brisket is low-and-slow smoking, cooked at a temperature of around 250 degrees Fahrenheit for up to eight hours. This technique melts down the fat, creating fall-apart tender slices. Meanwhile, external seasonings are light-handed; and a simple salt and pepper dry rub (with a few optional additional spices) is all that's involved. So, to make the meat shine, pit masters select the best wood for smoking brisket, which Texans often believe comes from a local tree like pecan, hickory, oak, or mesquite. Together, this all adds up to a mouthwatering meat dish that's become deservedly synonymous with Texas barbecue.