What Is Vegan Butter Made From?

Butter is a non-negotiable item in any kitchen, but that doesn't mean you have to use dairy. Plant-based butter is a vegan staple (along with nutritional yeast) because of how closely it resembles dairy butter while not containing any animal products. It can give food a unique flavor you might truly enjoy because of the different ingredients inside.

Vegan butter is plant-oil based — usually canola, olive, avocado, or sunflower — combined with lecithin. Lecithin is another ingredient in most plant butters because it works as an emulsifier that helps bind oils and water. While lecithin itself is not inherently plant-based, the kind used in vegan butter is typically made of sunflower or soy. It's a substance that helps preserve flavor and structure.

Some vegan butter will also include pea protein as another emulsifier and gelling agent. It's also there to help add protein that may otherwise be lacking in vegan butter. Brands like Country Crock and Earth Balance use pea protein in their vegan butter. If not plant protein, some manufacturers will use dairy-free milk to achieve these effects. For example, the Miyoko's brand uses cashew milk instead.