Whiskey-Soaked Raisins Are The Boozy Treat You'll Love For Baking Or Snacking

Raisins pack a lot of flavor into such a small fruit, which makes them a delicious addition to all sorts of pastries. There's a catch to using them, however: Because of their low water content, they're more likely to pull moisture from the rest of your ingredients, making your cakes, breads, and cookies turn out drier than you'd like. The usual fix is to soak them beforehand in water so that they're plumper, but there's a tastier alternative you might want to consider: whiskey.

Soaking your raisins in whiskey still helps rehydrate the fruit, but also infuses them with the whiskey's flavor. Interestingly enough, it can also help make raisins taste even sweeter despite the fact that whiskey is virtually sugar-free; the liquor instead contains compounds that create the perception of sweetness. All together, this adds several layers of complexity to your baked goods — from texture to taste — elevating the overall quality of your treats.

It's also incredibly easy to do. Just drop your raisins into an airtight jar, and then pour in enough whiskey to cover them. Give the jar a shake every now and then, and in a few days, you'll have juicy, boozy raisins to use in your recipes (or for snacking). It's a really flavorful way to rehydrate dried fruit in general, so you can try it with craisins, apricots, and more.