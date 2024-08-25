Bake Delicious Oatmeal Raisin Cookies With Duff Goldman's Pro-Tip

Duff Goldman is the Ace of Cakes, a Charm City icon, and one of the Food Network's premier baking experts – and he has some definite opinions on much-maligned oatmeal raisin cookies. When speaking with Delish, Goldman admitted that "Oatmeal raisin cookies get a bad rep because of the oatmeal." After all, oats are more often associated with a groggy morning bowl of oatmeal (steel-cut or rolled, there are pros and cons to each) than tasty desserts. However, this doesn't have to be the case. And Duff Goldman has a few key tips to take your oatmeal raisin cookies from dull to delicious.

"I like to soak the oatmeal and raisins ahead of time," Goldman said in his interview with Delish, adding that the pre-bake soak allows the ingredients to become, "super moist and plump." Soaking your raisins and oats will help to make them chewy instead of dry, and can add volume to your raisins, thus enhancing their fruity flavor. Goldman also suggests toasting the nuts prior to adding them into your cookie dough, and pulling the cookies of the oven before they get too tough. This will help prevent your cookies from tasting like granola. Instead, you'll have a delicious batch of warm, moist, and unbelievably delicious cookies. It'll have you wondering why you ever eschewed the humble (but tasty) oatmeal raisin cookie.

