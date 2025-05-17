5 Ways To Take Your Whiskey Sour To The Next Level
A whiskey sour just might be one of the most classic cocktails around. The original whiskey sour, which dates back 150 or so years, was deliciously simple: powdered sugar dissolved in seltzer, lemon juice, and rye whiskey or bourbon (which are quite different). Garnished with a berry or two, you had yourself an iconic cocktail. If you wanted to get really fancy, you could even add some egg white for an impressively frothy aesthetic. Today's classic whiskey sour has grown up a bit, and that boozy base is often paired with simple syrup, lemon juice, Angostura bitters, then topped with a cherry and, occasionally, a slice of lemon. Some versions even include the foamy egg white cap. While these tweaks on the original basically stay true to its foundations, they are proof that classic cocktails can benefit from experimentation.
Whether you're a purist or an innovator who likes to tinker, this drink always has a classy vibe and a delicious flavor. But pros and cocktail connoisseurs alike are nothing if not creative and often in search of something different and exciting. They think far beyond creative garnishes and expand on the classic whiskey sour to produce something that is both classic and astonishing with each new iteration. From adding extra ingredients to mixing in complementary spirits, the options are practically endless, but we've narrowed those possibilities down to five of the most delicious ways to elevate a whiskey sour and take it to the next level.
Switch up your citrus
The lemon in a whiskey sour is one of its core components, but that doesn't mean you can't play around with other citrus juices to put a new twist on this classic drink. Blood orange is a fantastic flavor that feels like it doesn't get enough attention. It's got enough sourness in it to give your whiskey the core component it needs while changing up the flavor enough to keep your cocktail boredom at bay.
You can either squeeze your own fresh juice or give your whiskey sour a bubbly fizz with a blood orange soda like the one from Trader Joe's, but whichever way you choose to add this delicious flavor, you won't just end up with a tasty tipple, but one with an eye-catching color that will draw the attention of all your guests as well.
The New York Sour has style and flavor
If you like the pop of color you get when you add blood orange to your whiskey sour, you're going to truly appreciate the sophisticated appeal of a New York Sour. The cocktail originated in New York in the late 19th century and is typically made with bourbon, but another ingredient is responsible for its signature ombre hue.
Turning a whiskey sour into a New York Sour is exceedingly simple to achieve — you just top the drink with a shot of red wine and let it sit, creating a captivating color contrast on an otherwise pale beverage. You'll want to opt for a dry, fruity wine, not an overly sweet one, so it pairs well with the other ingredients rather than creating a saccharine concoction.
Go for the gold
A Gold Rush cocktail takes a classic whiskey sour and makes one crucial swap. A traditional whiskey sour typically pairs the whiskey with a simple syrup base, but in this next-level version of the drink, the sugar syrup is switched out for a honey syrup, and the frothy egg white and bitters are left out completely.
The honey creates a deep golden color reminiscent of the gold craze of a bygone era. And if you're worried about the honey making the drink too sweet, you can thank the lemon juice for balancing it out, yielding a well-rounded cocktail with a rich, full-bodied flavor.
Look south of the border for inspiration
A traditional Mexican spirit, mezcal often gets confused with tequila. But when it comes to adding it to a whiskey sour, there is no mistaking how it will instantly elevate your cocktail to a beverage you'll want to sip by the fireside on a cold night.
Mezcal is known for its complex, smoky flavor, and when you pair that with whiskey, citrus, and a simple syrup, you'll create layered flavors that delight with each sip. Add some Angostura bitters and a frothy egg white cap to that drink, and your mezcal-whiskey sour is now a next-level cocktail you'll want to sip slowly while enjoying the company of friends and loved ones.
Go sweet with a chocolate infusion
Cocktails are served in a number of situations, including a sweet end to a well-enjoyed dinner. But if you are someone who wants to satisfy your sweet tooth without a piece of cake or a bowl of ice cream, a boozy beverage could be just the thing. Infusing your whiskey with chocolate to create this twist on the iconic drink brings a whole new meaning to the dessert course.
To create a chocolate-infused whiskey at home, you'll want to select a high-proof whiskey, add quality cacao nibs — like the ones from Navitas Organics — in an airtight jar, then shake everything up and let it sit for a few days. (Lightly roasting the nibs will enhance their flavor before infusion.) The chocolate will add a smooth depth to your cocktail, and if you switch out the lemon juice in a classic whiskey sour with orange juice, you'll create a perfect pairing of flavors.