Is All Whiskey Sugar-Free?

It's an expansive world when it comes to the selection of amber-hued bottles of whiskey. Unless you're a seasoned spirit collector, it can be confusing enough to know the difference between a classic whiskey and a bourbon, not to mention how they differ in terms of ingredients and their unique flavor profiles. For those considering sugar intake or who just prefer a totally stiff, never syrupy pour of liquor, it's worth knowing that when it comes to the sweet stuff, the amount is practically non-existent in pure whiskeys.

The process of making whiskey does indeed involve sugars — the naturally occurring ones within the grain the spirits are made from, usually rye, corn, wheat, barley, or some combination — but they're distilled away. When whiskey is made, these starches are broken down into sugars, which play a crucial role in the next step of fermentation. At this point in the process, the sugars are transformed into alcohol, leaving us with the strong, pure whiskey we know and love, with only trace amounts of remaining sugar at most.

However, though pure whiskey is for all intents and purposes classified as sugar-free, containing close to none, it does vary ever so slightly depending on the type in question. For instance, the more caramel-flavored, corn-based bourbon or rye types of whiskey will sometimes contain a tad more, though still very small amounts, than scotch, for example.