The combo of berries and the cream is, of course, incredible, but the true star of cranachan is definitely the whiskey. And really, you want to use the good stuff. It can't just be any old bottle of whiskey that is gathering dust at the back of the cabinet. You want something Scottish preferably, something with a bit of character, something peaty or smooth. If you have ever wondered what Scotch is actually made from, it's simply malted barley, water, yeast, and a whole lot of time, which is what gives it that deep and smoky warmth. It's that deep warmth that really cuts through the richness of the cream and the tartness of the berries for a flavor explosion in every bite.

Now if you want to create it at home, you don't have to splash out on a 25-year-old single malt to make it special. In fact, usually when people make cranachan, they opt for something softer like a Scotch or a Highland whiskey that won't overwhelm the dish. If you're still getting your palate around whiskey, some must-known whiskey brands for beginners include Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, and Monkey Shoulder, which are accessible, smooth, and perfect for mixing into recipes such as cranachan without overpowering the other ingredients. And yes, technically if it's Scottish then it's whisky, not whiskey, but dessert doesn't actually care about spelling. It just wants to taste good — and taste good it certainly does. Slàinte! (That's Scottish for cheers.)