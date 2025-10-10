Costco's Best New Items To Add To Your Cart In October 2025
Halloween lovers and autumn enthusiasts rejoice: Spooky season has finally arrived! And with it comes a veritable cornucopia of new products to try from our favorite grocery stores and bulk retailers like Costco. The iconic wholesale chain is already known for its beloved seasonal goods, with customers coming back every autumn for fan-favorite items to get in the fall spirit (including pumpkin pie, which recently went viral again as part of a creative Costco sundae hack for the perfect fall dessert). Along with returning seasonal treats, Costco is constantly introducing new products to its overflowing shelves, including some guaranteed to get you in the cozy spirit.
Costco's enthusiastic customer base is always scouring stores for new goodies and can't-miss deals. Across social media, customers rave about the chain's fall-specific products — just keep in mind that some Costco items are only available in certain regions, so your local warehouse may not carry every product you're anticipating. With that in mind, we've compiled some of the early October additions we're most excited about in 2025, and more are sure to come as the days darken and the leaves change color.
Variety Dessert Bars
Costco's many food platters are already pretty legendary for providing customers with easy family feasts and last-minute potluck offerings, and now the retailer has added another one in the bakery section that is sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth. The new Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert tray includes 32 bar-shaped treats in four decadent varieties: wildberry macaroons, chocolate chip brookies, macaroon madness bars, and pecan caramel brownies. While the platter has been spotted in Canadian Costco locations before, this is the first time it's been available in the United States — just in time for holiday party season!
Chef Hak's Harvest Veggies
Chef Hak's is a frozen and refrigerated food brand that has been providing Costco customers with a variety of hearty and nutritious products for years. Recently, it introduced a new vegetable side dish in select Costco locations that has fall written all over it. The Harvest Veggies box includes roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash, plus bacon and cranberries. This dish is perfect for anyone craving a touch of Thanksgiving on their plate just a tad early.
Tim Tam cookies
Tim Tam has been Australia's favorite cookie for decades, but these international chocolatey biscuits are harder to come by in the United States. While other U.S. retailers do sometimes carry Tim Tam cookies, they have yet to become the snack sensation that they are abroad. Now, for the first time ever, Arnott's Tim Tam original cookies are making their nationwide Costco debut, making this a "g'day" for Australian expats and chocolate snack lovers alike.
Jalapeño Cheddar Bread with Roasted Peppers
When the Costco Bakery introduces a new item, it's a pretty big deal — especially one this savory and perfect for fall meals. The new Kirkland Signature Jalapeño Cheddar Bread with Roasted Peppers is hearth-baked and crusty, with a soft interior dotted with cheese, corn, and peppers. Whether dipped into a bowl of soup, sliced for sandwiches, or simply eaten by the loaf, Costco's newest bread is a must-try.
Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
Costco's Caramel Apple Strudel Bites are definitely the fall treat that apple lovers have been waiting for, instantly evoking autumn in every bite. These new pastries debuted in September to much fanfare, and would make a great addition to a brunch spread or fall harvest celebration — only if you don't want to scarf down all 12 by yourself, that is.
Royal Asia's Fish Cake Hot Pot
Royal Asia supplies Costco and other major retailers with a wide variety of Asian-inspired frozen meals, and its newest offering is total comfort food. Royal Asia's Fish Cake Hot Pot is a rich, savory soup with a mushroom broth base and a mix of traditional add-ins, like a microwavable version of traditional East Asian hot pot dishes. Each bowl contains seafood bean curd roll, fish roe lucky bags, kyoto yuba (or tofu skins), flower cheese tofu, and fish sandwiches. You can find them at Costco locations throughout the Northwest, California, and Eastern Canada.
Macarooz Halloween Mac Pops
We couldn't finish this list without at least one Halloween treat, and thankfully Macarooz came through in a major way. The brand's "Mac Pops" — think cake pops made from French macarons — are available at Costco in a variety of flavors. There are two limited edition flavors made especially for spooky season in select stores now. Locations in California and Hawaii are carrying Cookies and Cream Cauldron Mac Pops, while stores in the Southeast will offer Chocolate Chip-flavored pops in both Cauldron & Spider Web designs.