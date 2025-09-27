Costco's Pumpkin Pie Sundae Hack Is The Perfect Fall Dessert
Any chance we get to add pumpkin to our treats during the fall season, we are going to take it. Costco is famous for its delicious pumpkin pie, but people have been trying something different with it this year. A TikTok video that's gone viral in the fall of 2025 shows a customer taking the Costco pumpkin pie and adding it to the store's vanilla soft serve from the food court to create a delectable pumpkin pie ice cream sundae. While it may seem easier and cheaper to just buy pumpkin-flavored ice cream, Costco's giant pies are actually very cost effective. The pumpkin pie is only $5.99 for a nearly four pound serving, and the vanilla soft serve will cost you $1.99. Not only is this hack delicious, but it won't break the bank either.
To assemble the sundae, you'll need the pie, the ice cream, and an extra cup. Take a slice out of the pie and layer it in between scoops of ice cream in the extra cup and mix everything together. You'll be left with the perfect balance of pumpkin and vanilla flavor, with tasty chunks of pie crust in between bites. The Costco pumpkin pie is delicious on its own, but this hack takes its flavor to the next level.
More ways to enjoy this fall treat
This hack doesn't just stop at sundaes — customers have tried many ways to enjoy this dessert. Fans have taken the ingredients home and added them to a blender with milk to create a creamy pumpkin pie milkshake. You could even swap out the pumpkin pie for Costco's pumpkin cheesecake for a slightly tangy flavor. If you're looking to enjoy this dessert more than once, you can also buy a tub of Costco's vanilla ice cream instead of a single serving of soft serve and add that to the pie. This would make a great dessert to put on your Thanksgiving table.
While this hack caters toward pumpkin pie lovers, you could also swap that out for other flavors, such as Costco's pecan or apple pie. However, consider following the hack to smash up Costco's apple pie and bake it again at home for an extra warm topping. You could even add butterscotch sauce and pumpkin seeds as toppings for the ultimate fall sundae. Pie and ice cream has always been an elite combination, so it makes sense why this hack works so well. The ice cream sundae alone may not have ranked high on our list of Costco food court items, but this hack could quickly change that.