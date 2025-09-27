Costco's Pumpkin Pie Sundae Hack Is The Perfect Fall Dessert

Any chance we get to add pumpkin to our treats during the fall season, we are going to take it. Costco is famous for its delicious pumpkin pie, but people have been trying something different with it this year. A TikTok video that's gone viral in the fall of 2025 shows a customer taking the Costco pumpkin pie and adding it to the store's vanilla soft serve from the food court to create a delectable pumpkin pie ice cream sundae. While it may seem easier and cheaper to just buy pumpkin-flavored ice cream, Costco's giant pies are actually very cost effective. The pumpkin pie is only $5.99 for a nearly four pound serving, and the vanilla soft serve will cost you $1.99. Not only is this hack delicious, but it won't break the bank either.

To assemble the sundae, you'll need the pie, the ice cream, and an extra cup. Take a slice out of the pie and layer it in between scoops of ice cream in the extra cup and mix everything together. You'll be left with the perfect balance of pumpkin and vanilla flavor, with tasty chunks of pie crust in between bites. The Costco pumpkin pie is delicious on its own, but this hack takes its flavor to the next level.