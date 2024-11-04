Costco Food Platters, Ranked From Worst To Best

You may already know that Costco is a great spot to stock up on goods like paper plates and single-use utensils before a party or get-together. However, did you know that the warehouse is also the perfect place to find large food platters that are perfect for sharing? If you're getting ready to host an event, you can take care of your food and serving needs with just one stop. That being said, some are better than others when it comes to the trays and platters. Taste was top priority, but value and storage potential were also important, as well as appeal to a wide range of guests. Whether you want something ready to go or prefer a bit of assembly, there are great options for members to pick up whether you want something that makes prep easy or a delicious item sure to be a hit.

When you first enter the massive warehouse, make your way back to the produce and prepared foods sections to peruse the party trays. They're kept refrigerated for freshness and to keep items like meat and cheese from spoiling. Like other items at Costco, these items are quite a bit larger than you'd see from other grocery chains. However, that makes them ideal for events like neighborhood block parties, family reunions, and birthday cookouts. We've even picked them up to take the classroom celebrations, where elementary aged kids swarmed the hit food until everything was completely polished off.