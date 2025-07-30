How To Make A Microwave Hot Pot Meal That Tastes Like It Simmered For Hours

With air fryers slowly taking over the collective consciousness, the humble microwave has been relegated to the shadows in recent years. However, that doesn't mean there aren't things that a microwave can do that an air fryer can't, especially when it comes to heating warm drinks and broth-based foods. Used correctly, microwaves can make leftover soup taste fresh again, zap lukewarm coffee back to life, or even become the perfect shortcut for making a Chinese-style hot pot that tastes like it's simmered for hours.

Though the origins of this versatile dish are somewhat murky, we do know that hot pot has been enjoyed throughout Eastern Asia for thousands of years. It's also interactive, usually consisting of at least one type of broth and a variety of raw veggies, thinly sliced proteins, noodles, and other delicious ingredients that dinner attendees dip into the broth for a minute or two to cook them before consuming. For instance, thinly-sliced hot pot beef needs less time than you think to cook through, becoming tender and deliciously broiled in seconds.

While traditional hot pot can take hours of preparation with all the chopping and simmering, the microwave cuts this process down to 10 minutes or less, as this hack involves layering all of your ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl and covering them with your broth before warming everything through. This may not provide the same experience as traditional hot pot, but it's the best way to pack as much flavor into this meal as possible.