This Fan-Favorite Costco Item Is Sure To Get You In The Fall Spirit

If you're not interested in cooking dinner but don't necessarily want to order takeout, ready-to-eat (or cook) grocery store meals are a happy medium. Seasonal items are often available at these stores for a limited time, such as Costco's massive chicken pot pie, which is back for the cool-weather season. It's ready to bake, so all you have to do is pop it in the oven, let the time pass, and you have a cozy fall meal with ease.

The pie falls somewhere in the $20 range, depending on its actual weight; it's priced at $3.99 per pound. But as much as fans of the dish love its flavor, the pie's presentation gets high reviews, too. The crust is lattice-style, making for a dinner that's equal parts tasty and photogenic, especially if you brush the pie in egg wash before baking it to get that bakery-level finish. You do need to have a little patience, though; the pot pie takes 90 minutes to bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. So, while it's not exactly the type of dinner you'd whip up when you want something quick, it's still a fan favorite.