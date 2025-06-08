16 International Chocolate Treats That Are Hard To Find In The US

The United States offers some great sweet treats, such as apple pie, New York-style cheesecake, and banana split sundaes. In terms of chocolate candy or treats, however, we aren't even in the same ballpark as other countries. For years, we've had to make do with subpar chocolate candies that taste a bit over-processed and can swiftly put you in a sugar coma, which stands in stark contrast to other countries around the globe. As a professionally trained chocolatier myself, I tend to look elsewhere whenever I crave a bite of chocolate. Often, when my sweet tooth aches for relief, I find myself reaching into the back of my pantry, where I keep my collection of international chocolate candies and treats that you can't find in the U.S.

Now, I am not saying to fully denounce American chocolate treats from your repertoire, but if you're a confectionery connoisseur or chocolate lover, it's worth picking up a bar of chocolate or two the next time you head out of the country. Here are 16 international chocolate treats that are hard to find in the U.S., and you should try to pick up on your next vacation.