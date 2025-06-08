16 International Chocolate Treats That Are Hard To Find In The US
The United States offers some great sweet treats, such as apple pie, New York-style cheesecake, and banana split sundaes. In terms of chocolate candy or treats, however, we aren't even in the same ballpark as other countries. For years, we've had to make do with subpar chocolate candies that taste a bit over-processed and can swiftly put you in a sugar coma, which stands in stark contrast to other countries around the globe. As a professionally trained chocolatier myself, I tend to look elsewhere whenever I crave a bite of chocolate. Often, when my sweet tooth aches for relief, I find myself reaching into the back of my pantry, where I keep my collection of international chocolate candies and treats that you can't find in the U.S.
Now, I am not saying to fully denounce American chocolate treats from your repertoire, but if you're a confectionery connoisseur or chocolate lover, it's worth picking up a bar of chocolate or two the next time you head out of the country. Here are 16 international chocolate treats that are hard to find in the U.S., and you should try to pick up on your next vacation.
Cadbury Double Decker (UK)
The Cadbury Double Decker is a popular British chocolate candy bar that was first introduced to the United Kingdom in 1976. Its name is inspired by the iconic double-decker buses that drive around the busy streets of London. The chocolate candy bar features two layers with the crispy, crunchy cereal filling on the bottom and a soft, chewy nougat on the top, hence its resemblance to the double-decker buses. To bring all the elements together, the whole bar is then completely smothered in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate.
While Cadbury candies are quite popular in the grocery stores nationwide nowadays, you might have trouble finding this iconic British chocolate bar since it's rarely sold in the United States. Your best bet in getting your hands on a delectable Cadbury Double Decker candy bar is either by taking a flight to the United Kingdom, ordering it online, or stumbling across it at an artisanal candy store.
Mr. Big (Canada)
Another Cadbury candy bar that's not typically found in the United States is the Canadian classic, the Mr. Big bar. This irresistible candy is filled with a vanilla wafer, salted peanuts, rice crisps, and caramel, all covered in Cadbury chocolate. As soon as you bite into a Mr. Big, you instantly taste the sweet, buttery flavor from caramel combined with the richness of the milk chocolate. Which is all complemented by the wide range of textures from the crunchy salted peanuts to crispy vanilla wafers. You might be wondering why the candy bar is called Mr. Big. Well, that's because it's one of the largest candies the Cadbury company produces, measuring at a whopping 8 inches long. This delicious candy bar is definitely big in size and, most importantly, flavor.
There are loads of popular Canadian snacks that are worth trying, such as ketchup potato chips and maple leaf cream cookies. However, one of the best is definitely a Mr. Big candy bar. Next time you're paying a visit to our friendly northern neighbors, be sure to pick up a Mr. Big candy bar on your way back home.
Túró Rudi (Hungary)
There are a few things you always have to do on a trip to Budapest, like immersing yourself in the thermal baths, walking along the Danube river, and of course, picking up a delectable Túró Rudi. You can't have a vacation in Budapest without trying one of these iconic Hungarian chocolate candy bars. For those of you who don't know, a Túró Rudi consists of a creamy curd filling encased in a thin layer of milk chocolate. This unique chocolate treat has a creamy, tangy, sweet flavor with a pleasant richness from the milk chocolate. The mouthwatering curd filling is made with a popular unsalted, strained cheese in Hungary called Túró, hence its name. It's similar to cottage cheese with a creamier texture and slightly more acidic flavor.
The sweet treat is made by one of the most recognizable Hungarian candy brands, Pöttyös. You can easily spot a Túró Rudi at any grocery store in Hungary from its white wrapper with distinct bright red polka dots. The plain is the most popular version, however, you can also find it flavored with vanilla, strawberry, coconut, chocolate, and raspberry.
Tim Tams (Australia)
Heading on a surf trip to the Golden Coast? You're gonna want to reward yourself with a pack of Tim Tams after shredding some waves. These tasty Australian malted biscuits are filled with a thin layer of chocolate cream and then completely covered in melted chocolate. Tim Tams come in a wide variety of flavors, including vanilla, dark chocolate, salted caramel, strawberry, and a double coat version that features a thicker chocolate coating.
Australians often enjoy these chocolate-covered biscuits with a cup of hot tea or coffee, and often take part in a Tim Tam Slam. This is where you bite off the corners of a Tim Tam and use it as a straw to drink a hot beverage. The creamy, chocolate filling slightly melts, then you "slam" the Tim Tam back in one bite.
Occasionally, you can find Tim Tams in the premade cookie section at grocery stores in the U.S. However, if you really want to get your hands on a pack of Tim Tams, you might as well take a trip down under and enjoy gorgeous Australian sun while munching on these delicious biscuits.
Baci Perugina (Italy)
Baci Perugina, often referred to as "baci," meaning "kiss" in Italian, is a famous Italian chocolate candy. When Valentine's Day rolls around in Italy, people give their loved ones a Baci chocolate, similar to Americans giving each other Hershey's Kisses. They feature a center filled with gianduja (an Italian chocolate ganache made from hazelnuts), chopped hazelnuts, a whole hazelnut, and covered in dark chocolate. Biting into you gets the snap from the rich, dark chocolate, followed by the crunchiness of the chop and whole hazelnuts. The smooth and creamy gianduja filling completely melts in your mouth, bringing together the harmonious pairing of hazelnut and dark chocolate.
What makes a Baci even better is that each one is individually wrapped in a beautiful silver and dark blue foil with a special note inside. You can get one with either a romantic phrase, a philosophical quote, or a message of affection. These candies are all over tobacco shops and espresso bars in Italy. Sometimes, you can find them at grocery stores in the United States around Valentine's Day.
Schogetten (Germany)
Another international chocolate treat that's hard to find in the U.S. is Schogetten. Schogetten is a popular German chocolate bar that comes conveniently pre-divided into bite-sized squares within its packaging, making it perfect for sharing with friends. The brand is well-known for its classic Alpine Milk Chocolate bar, which has a sweet, rich, and creamy chocolate taste with a subtle hint of nuttiness and a caramel undertone. Beyond the classic milk chocolate, it offers a wide range of diverse flavors such as yogurt and strawberry, hazelnut, caramel brownie, praline, and a variety of seasonal and limited edition flavors as well.
Schogetten was founded in the German-speaking area of Switzerland in 1901 and was later acquired by the German chocolate company, Ludwig Schokolade. After being transferred to German ownership, Schogetten revamped its recipe and now only uses high-quality ingredients and raw materials to produce its chocolate bars. Since then, Schogetten has become a household name throughout Germany and is a beloved chocolate bar across Europe.
Alenka Chocolate (Russia)
One of the most popular chocolate candies from Russia is the beloved Alenka. These chocolate bars can easily be spotted in convenience stores and supermarkets by their iconic wrapping paper, featuring an illustration of a blue-eyed girl in a babushka, a traditional Russian headscarf. Alenka chocolate is known for its creamy, delicate, milky taste. It has a subtle sweetness and a melt-in-your-mouth consistency, often described as dense or fudge-like.
Alenka chocolate was created in 1966 by the Krasny Oktyabr (Red October) confectionery company. The former Soviet government sponsored the company to produce affordable, mass-market chocolate that could be widely distributed throughout the Soviet Union. People instantly fell in love with the delicious, milky taste of the chocolate and the charming packaging. Alenka chocolate is available in Russia and most post-Soviet nations. If you're searching for a bar in the United States, try looking in Eastern European and Russian grocery stores.
Marabou (Sweden)
Marabou is one of Sweden's most beloved chocolate companies. It's ingrained in Swedish culture and has been tantalizing taste buds since 1916. The flagship product is the Mjölkchoklad, or milk chocolate in English, which is well-known in Scandinavia for its incredibly luscious, creamy, smooth texture. The milk chocolate has a sweet, sugary flavor with undertones of caramel and nougat. The company prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and sustainable practices, ensuring the best production methods.
While Mjölkchoklad is definitely the favorite among Swedes, the brand also boasts a wide range of chocolate products like the Daim bar. It features crunchy almond caramel coated in milk chocolate, and the Schweizernö is filled with hazelnuts. Marabou is an integral part of the everyday ritual in Sweden called "fika," which is the tradition of taking a coffee break while enjoying a sweet treat. The sweet treat could be a Swedish princess cake, a scone with jam, cookies, or, of course, a piece of Marabou chocolate.
Al Nassma (UAE)
Ditch the famous Dubai pistachio chocolate and grab a package of delectable Al Nassma chocolate instead! Founded in 2008 in Dubai, the company is well-known for being the first confectionery company to produce camel milk chocolate.
While it might sound a bit peculiar, the camel milk gives the chocolate a mild tanginess and salty, creamy flavor. The cocoa beans are roasted at a low temperature to allow the distinct notes of the camel milk's flavor to shine through. Beyond being a great alternative to people who have cow milk allergies, camel milk is known for being low-fat and extremely rich in vitamins. Alongside the delicious flavor, the chocolate has a perfectly smooth and light texture. In stores across the Middle East, you can find their iconic milk chocolate and a wide variety of flavors such as pistachio, macadamia, and orange, dates, and Arabia, which includes spices like cinnamon and cardamom.
Baton (Brazil)
Going on a vacation to the bustling seaside city of Rio de Janeiro? No trip is complete without snacking on a tasty Baton bar. This small cylinder chocolate bar gets its name from the Portuguese word baton, meaning "lipstick" in English. The most classic and well-known version is the milk chocolate called "Ao Leite". It has an extremely rich and intense milky flavor profile with a smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's the perfect snack to munch on after tanning on beautiful white sand beaches all day.
The chocolate treat is produced by the renowned confectionery company Garoto, which also makes a variety of different flavors. At Brazilian supermarkets and convenience stores, you can find white chocolate Batons, one filled with a delicious strawberry cream, and one called "Croc" that features crunchy cookie pieces. Occasionally, you can find Baton chocolate bars being sold in Mexican grocery stores in the U.S. These chocolate treats hold a special place in Brazilian hearts and are definitely worth a try.
Batonchik (Armenia)
The Batonchik is a delightful, small, cylinder-shaped chocolate candy from the Caucasus country of Armenia. It's crafted by the renowned Armenian confectionery company Grand Candy, which is one of the country's largest candy companies, producing over 400 different sweet treats. The Batonchik features a luscious praline filled with crunchy, salted peanuts, all encased in a lovely milk chocolate. There is a wonderful variety of flavors and fillings to choose from, including a delectable toffee version and a mouthwatering rum flavor. You can easily recognize a Batonchik by its charming twisted packaging and vibrant colors that will draw any candy lover's eye.
Grand Candy takes pride in offering a plethora of delicious chocolate treats and candies. In stores across the country, you can find the iconic Armenian dram dark chocolate, which showcases Armenian coins and banknotes. The scrumptious Rahat-lokum is the Armenian version of soft, jelly candy Turkish delight. If you're dying to try one of Grand Candy's sweet treats, you might be able to get your hands on one at an Armenian or Caucasian specialty store.
Royce' Nama Chocolate (Japan)
If you're heading to Japan, skip buying a pack of Japanese KitKats and pick up a box of the delightful Royce' Nama chocolates instead. Created by the legendary Japanese confectionery brand, Royce', its most famous product is the Nama chocolate. These chocolates are well-known for having a unique, soft, melt-in-your-mouth consistency. The original is made from a decadent blend of artisanal milk chocolate and fresh cream. They have a deep, fudgy chocolate flavor, often with undertones of vanilla and caramel. Each chocolate is lightly coated in a slightly bitter cocoa powder, providing a nice contrast to the rich flavors of the milk chocolate.
Besides milk chocolate, Royce' has a wide selection of flavors, such as matcha, white chocolate, au lait (milk chocolate with orange liqueur), and bitter that's infused with brandy. They even have one infused with Champagne Pierre Mignon in collaboration with the famous French champagne brand. All chocolates are carefully packaged in a simple, yet beautifully color-coded cardboard box. Each Nama chocolate is individually divided into pre-cut compartments to prevent them from sticking together and preserving their perfect cube shape.
Freia (Norway)
Another international chocolate brand that's hard to find in the United States is Freia, a renowned Norwegian chocolate company. The Freia company has been producing some of Norway's finest chocolates since 1899, with the most popular being the Melkesjokolade, which translates to milk chocolate bar. It's often referred to as "Et lite stykke Norge," meaning "a little piece of Norway" in Norwegian. The smooth, creamy, decadent taste of the bar will instantly transport you to the beautiful glaciers and fjords of this Scandinavian country. Many Norwegians describe their milk chocolate flavor as straightforward with an easily recognizable dairy taste.
Similar to the Danish "hygge," this chocolate is often enjoyed during the Norwegian ritual of "kos." This is when loved ones gather in a warm, cozy environment, whether outdoors or by a fireplace, to revitalize themselves. Beyond their delightful milk chocolate, people also enjoy Freia's Kvikk Lunsj, a KitKat-like chocolate wafer, and Firkløver, a milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts during kos.
Bon O Bon (Argentina)
Beyond having some of the best steaks and soccer players in the world, Argentina is also known for amazing chocolate treats like the iconic Bon O Bon. This popular Argentine chocolate truffle is filled with creamy peanut butter and encased in a crispy wafer shell. The candy company, Arcor, produces three different flavors: white, dark, and milk chocolate. Whichever flavor you choose, you'll instantly fall in love with the velvety peanut butter filling and the crispy, crunchy texture of the wafer shell. The snap from the chocolate shell adds another layer of delightful texture and sweetness.
The Arcor candy company was founded in 1984 by Fulvio Pagani. Since then, it's been producing 3,000 Bon O Bons per minute in all of its factories, making them a household favorite throughout South America. This peanut-filled chocolate truffle will have you ditch Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in no time! You might find Bon O Bon at Hispanic and Mexican supermarkets in the United States — but if you can't, it's just another excuse to plan a trip to the vibrant city of Buenos Aires. Make sure to grab a mixed bag with white, milk, and dark chocolate to discover your favorite Bon O Bon flavor.
Karl Fazer (Finland)
Sweden and Norway aren't the only Scandinavian countries known for delicious chocolate. Finland boasts Karl Fazer, a chocolate company that has been creating mouthwatering treats since 1891. The most beloved Karl Fazer product is its tasty milk chocolate bar, made with the same original recipe from 1922, using fresh dairy milk, giving the chocolate bar an excellent creamy flavor. Karl Fazer milk chocolate is known to be less sweet compared to other milk chocolate bars, allowing one to enjoy the well-balanced notes of cocoa and milk. Aside from the milk chocolate, the company produces a wide range of chocolate bar flavors, including pear and yogurt, red berries, orange zest, hazelnut, and even black licorice.
You can find its delectable chocolates all over Finland, sold in supermarkets and convenience stores, as well as in a few Scandinavian and Baltic countries. If you're searching for one in the United States, you can easily identify any Karl Fazer chocolate bar by its iconic dark blue wrapper and gold signature.
Carlos V (Mexico)
There are plenty of delicious Mexican candies available in the United States; however, only one is marketed as "El Rey de los Chocolates" (The King of Chocolates). Carlos V is a popular Mexican chocolate bar produced by the food and beverage company Nestle. The name is attributed to the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, who is believed to have introduced chocolate to the European high courts and royal families.
The Carlos V bar has a sweet milk chocolate flavor with subtle notes of cocoa, vanilla, and hazelnuts. Unlike many other chocolate bars' melt-in-your-mouth consistency, the Carlos V is known for its crisp, dense, slightly chalky, tougher texture. You can find a Carlos V chocolate bar all over Mexico. Occasionally, you can also find them in Mexican grocery stores in the United States, especially in border states like California, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico. Look for its bright red packaging and cartoon illustration of Emperor Charles V.