Review: Costco's Newest Dessert Is The Fall Treat Apple Lovers Have Been Waiting For

Among the many must-buy items you should snag from Costco are some of the cakes, cookies, pastries, and more from its well-stocked bakery. The Costco bakery is a proverbial treasure trove of deliciousness. Not only does it regularly stock favorites, like its croissants, which are baked fresh every day, but it's also constantly testing out new products designed to tempt the sweet tooth of even those with the most discerning palates.

One of its newer releases, which may soon vie for top billing on any ranking of Costco pastries, is its Caramel Apple Strudel Bites. Unlike traditional apple strudel, which is usually assembled into one long roll that is baked and cut into serving slices, this variety is formed into individual servings that are roughly 2 1/2 inches x 2 1/2 inches in size. They are available from participating Costco warehouses nationwide. Each plastic box contains 12 pieces and retails for $8.99 per package, though prices may vary by location.

As a former professional chef who happens to be of Eastern European descent and learned how to make authentic apple strudel from their maternal grandmother, I was keen on getting my hands on a package of these new pastries. While I was skeptical as to how good they could be, I have previously had good experiences with other apple pastries and desserts from Costco, including its apple pie, which now makes a regular appearance on my Thanksgiving dinner table, so I was willing to give these a fair and unbiased review.