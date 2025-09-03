Review: Costco's Newest Dessert Is The Fall Treat Apple Lovers Have Been Waiting For
Among the many must-buy items you should snag from Costco are some of the cakes, cookies, pastries, and more from its well-stocked bakery. The Costco bakery is a proverbial treasure trove of deliciousness. Not only does it regularly stock favorites, like its croissants, which are baked fresh every day, but it's also constantly testing out new products designed to tempt the sweet tooth of even those with the most discerning palates.
One of its newer releases, which may soon vie for top billing on any ranking of Costco pastries, is its Caramel Apple Strudel Bites. Unlike traditional apple strudel, which is usually assembled into one long roll that is baked and cut into serving slices, this variety is formed into individual servings that are roughly 2 1/2 inches x 2 1/2 inches in size. They are available from participating Costco warehouses nationwide. Each plastic box contains 12 pieces and retails for $8.99 per package, though prices may vary by location.
As a former professional chef who happens to be of Eastern European descent and learned how to make authentic apple strudel from their maternal grandmother, I was keen on getting my hands on a package of these new pastries. While I was skeptical as to how good they could be, I have previously had good experiences with other apple pastries and desserts from Costco, including its apple pie, which now makes a regular appearance on my Thanksgiving dinner table, so I was willing to give these a fair and unbiased review.
What do Costco's Caramel Apple Strudel Bites Taste Like?
Upon first glance, the Caramel Apple Strudel Bites from Costco were certainly appetizing-looking, though I would argue that unless you are a giant ogre living in a fairytale, there is no way that these could be eaten in one single bite. That said, they are certainly more dainty than other single-serving pastries, making them a nice snack for someone feeling a little peckish or wanting a small treat at the end of a big meal.
When I opened the plastic box, I was somewhat underwhelmed by the aroma. I was expecting these to have a much more assertive apple-forward scent and perhaps some bolder hints of warm spices. I detected neither of these and didn't think the pastry smelled particularly fresh or enticing.
The texture and flavor of these pastries, however, was a different thing altogether once I bit into one. Not only did I find the pastry to be delicate, light, and flaky, but it also had a from-scratch quality to it that was quite delightful. The filling was also delicious, though perhaps not as abundant as I might have preferred. The apples tasted like they were real, not some kind of pre-made, syrupy pie filling, and I was also pleasantly surprised that they weren't overly sweetened, which is something I frequently struggle with when it comes to store-bought pastries.
Verdict: Are the Caramel Apple Strudel Bites worth it?
The Caramel Apple Strudel Bites from Costco are definitely among the more appetizing baked goods I have eaten from the retailer. As-is, they would be fantastic accompanied by a hot cup of coffee or a homemade pumpkin spice latte on a cool autumn day. However, if you really want to transform them into something that would make your grandmother proud, pop these into a toaster oven, air fryer, or microwave to heat them up.
The act of warming the pastry and filling completely transformed these sweet treats into something truly fantastic. Not only did they smell like they had just come straight out of the oven, but the crystal sugar coating, which was virtually imperceptible at room temperature, crisped up and gave the entire pastry textural intrigue. It also allowed the seasonings in the filling to bloom, which is a common technique for getting more flavor out of spices. This made the apples pop that much more, though the filling was still just a touch under-seasoned for my taste.
If the number of pastries in this package seems like too many to consume, don't let this dissuade you from buying them. First, they would be a great addition to any menu if you plan on entertaining this holiday season. Second, there are a number of creative ways to use up leftover Costco bakery items beyond freezing them. such as turning them into breakfast parfaits or transforming them into a decadent bread pudding.