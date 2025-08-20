16 Regional Costco Finds To Look For Next Time You Travel
There's simply nothing like walking into a giant Costco warehouse, cart empty, heart full, feeling ready to spend (or browse). It's a veritable amusement park for shoppers featuring a seemingly endless supply of electronics, clothes, food, and wellness products. People love the array of options and incredible customer service. Not only that — there's such fanfare around the store's food court that there are even strategies for the best way to carry said food court haul safely to one's car.
You may think that all Costcos are the same, and we are pleased to say you'd be wrong. There are over 900 warehouses worldwide, from Kansas to Australia and Sweden. And within those warehouses are loads of products specific to the region or even the specific city. Each warehouse stocks slightly different items depending on its customer base and warehouse size, which means you could be missing out on some great finds by sticking with one location. But no need to worry. With a Costco membership, you can shop at any location, so whether you're taking an East Coast road trip for the best sandwiches or hitting up all of the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants that are definitely worth a visit, you don't have to go without. To make your next shopping trip easier, we've narrowed down 15 regional Costco finds (that go far beyond the canned foods you should already be buying) to look out for next time you travel.
1. Poke
Hawaii is known for poke bowls, but do you know why? As a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, about a five to six hour flight from Los Angeles, Hawaii is surrounded by sea life, and ancient Hawaiians used to catch these fish and eat them raw with different toppings like sea salt or nuts. As colonialism and immigration took place, other ingredients were introduced, including things like soy sauce, until poke started to resemble what we know and love today.
It makes perfect sense, then, that Costco in Hawaii sells poke that's made fresh daily. Now, there are some other Costco locations that sell poke, but why not get it in the place where it originated? The quality is so good at Costco that some locals even recommend it, which is high praise considering more than 90% of Hawaiians regularly eat seafood as part of their diet, so they know a thing or two about quality. And if you want to recreate that flavor all the way back home, there are some stellar recipes to try out, such as one for a colorful salmon avocado poke bowl.
2. Vodka
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand sells plenty of different liquors, but we're focusing on the vodka – American and French — because of the high quality and great cost. You may have heard a little rumor that Costco's vodka was actually Grey Goose, and while the flavor profile may be familiar, that's where the similarities end. Grey Goose itself shared publicly that the two vodkas are made in France's Cognac region, so the shared taste could be down to the fact that both likely use the same water source to produce the spirit.
Regardless, Costco's bottles range from around $13 to $20 for 1.75 liters, offering smooth vodka to add to your next cocktail. Or, use the vodka to make an incredible pasta sauce. As with a great drink, you can't rush your sauce. After all, low and slow wins the race when cooking with vodka. So if you see these bottles in the warehouse, stock up if you can.
3. Guava cheesecake
Costco's tropical twist on a classic dessert combines a yogurt-based frosting and a creamy, New York–style cheesecake base with a perfect layer of guava glaze. Each bite is a perfect balance of tangy fruit and rich, velvety filling. Most people won't be lucky enough to spot this in their local warehouse; chances are you're not in a part of the country where guava reigns supreme in baked goods and pastries. But head to Hawaii, for example, and this cheesecake could be waiting for you with open arms.
It's a dessert that feels both indulgent and refreshing, ideal for warm-weather gatherings or as a finale to a casual dinner. Like all great regional exclusives, it's just another piece of evidence proving that Costco isn't just about loading up on bulk staples — it's practically a treasure chest for local flavors, with hidden gems tucked away in different corners for adventurous shoppers to enjoy.
4. Bear spray
Only in places like Alaska and Montana would you wheel your oversized Costco cart past the rotisserie chicken warmer and stumble on a towering end cap of bear spray. It's the ultimate regional Costco flex: a practical, non-lethal creature deterrent that sits right alongside the bulk trail mix and freeze-dried meals. In these outdoorsy places, the wilderness is basically the backyard. Bear spray in those parts is just another household staple, something to toss in the car, the fishing tote, or the cabin bin. Even backyards, riverbanks, and trailheads can come with surprise visits from big, furry neighbors.
Seeing bear spray at Costco underscores how the warehouse adapts its products to local life. Where others stock patio umbrellas, Anchorage and Bozeman stock capsaicin-packed canisters built for backcountry peace of mind. So, for those looking for adventure in the great outdoors, pack your snacks, load up the cooler, and yes, add a couple of cans of Costco bear spray to the cart.
5. Wagyu steak
Spotting wagyu steak in the meat section at Costco feels a little like stumbling across a unicorn. That's because wagyu isn't your average bulk beef buy. It's a marbled, melt-in-your-mouth luxury that's usually reserved for high-end steakhouses or specialty butchers. However, depending on the region, you might find domestic American wagyu or imported cuts from Japan at Costco, each with those delicate ribbons of fat that render into buttery richness when cooked.
For home cooks, it's an opportunity to bring a five-star dining experience to your kitchen without paying restaurant markups. And we should note that the fact that Costco makes it available at all, even if only in certain markets, speaks to the chain's knack for catering to culture and demand. In regions where grilling might as well be a seasonal sport, these steaks are weekend centerpiece material. And if you're hankering for some and can't find it in store, Costco can ship its A5 Wagyu directly to you.
6. Cheese curds
In certain regional warehouses, especially in Canada and parts of the Midwest, Costco carries cheese curds of various brands. Those gloriously squeaky nuggets of cheese that poutine dreams are made of are local legends and deeply nostalgic for the people who grew up eating them, and Costco knows it. Costco warehouses cater to regional tastes, stocking hyperlocal favorites alongside everyday staples like rice, chicken, and paper towels, ensuring that people in curd country never have to go without their favorite comfort food.
While St-Albert Cheddar Cheese Curds are often sold in Canada, in the U.S. Midwest, you're more likely to find Ellsworth Creamery Cheddar Cheese Curds at Costco. These are available in (generous, if we dare say) five-pound bags, perfect for Midwest snackers and cheese lovers alike. The fresh, creamy bite of each curd is the kind of regional diversity that turns a routine Costco run into a mini culinary adventure.
7. Bulgogi bake
We are complete and utter fans of the Costco food court. Not only are the prices insane ($1.50 for a hot dog and a drink — sign us up), but the food is high quality and consistent. From pizza slices to cookies and ice cream, there's something for everyone. But Costco food courts in other countries have some meals we wouldn't mind seeing stateside. At certain Costcos in Asia, the food court menu carries a cult favorite you won't find at most: the bulgogi bake. Imagine the classic chicken bake you know and love, but swapped with savory marinated beef, sweet onions, and melty cheese, all wrapped in a golden, pizza-like dough.
The bake's gooey, beef-packed interior and crisp exterior make it ideal for eating on the go — perfect for fueling up after lugging a bulk grocery haul to your car. It reminds us that Costco's food court isn't one-size-fits-all, and sometimes the best menu items require a passport (or a lucky local zip code) to find.
8. Whole pigs
At certain regional Costco Business Centers, you can skip the headache of the meat counter altogether and head straight for one of the most jaw-dropping regional finds: a whole pig. Costco Business Centers are open to any Costco member but are primarily for the use of business owners or restaurants. So you can expect to find options there (like entire pigs) that you wouldn't find in your neighborhood warehouse.
Costco sells these pigs cleaned, prepped, and ready for the spit or the smoker, saving home cooks and caterers hours of work. It's a nod to the regions where roasting a whole pig isn't just a cooking method, but a cultural event rooted deeply in tradition. Not a pork fan? That's totally fine since Costco Business Centers also sell whole goats and whole lambs. And as with the wagyu, you can order the 45-pound pigs (and the goats and lambs) online through Costco Business Center to be shipped wherever you need, whenever you need it.
9. Reindeer sausage
In Alaska, the Costco meat section tells a story you won't find elsewhere — namely, it sells reindeer sausage. This rich, smoky specialty blends reindeer (caribou) meat with pork and spices, resulting in a slightly gamey flavor that locals swear by. At regional warehouses in Anchorage and Fairbanks, you can find it packaged for home cooking or ready to sizzle on the grill, perfect for everything from hearty breakfasts to campfire dinners. It's a staple at local diners and holiday markets, but spotting it in bulk at Costco feels like a true insider's perk — one that caters directly to the tastes and traditions of the Last Frontier.
Reindeer sausage is a glimpse of Alaska's food culture conveniently packaged in shrink-wrap. Serve a pan-seared sausage alongside eggs and sourdough pancakes for a hearty start, or tuck it into a bun with sautéed onions and mustard for a quick lunch that warms you from the inside out. Some of Costco's most memorable finds often come from embracing what's unique about a place, and reindeer sausage stands as a nod to the local land and the people that live there.
10. Kona coffee
Calling all coffee snobs. In Hawaiian Costcos, the coffee aisle hides a treasure that mainland shoppers can only dream about. Grown on the volcanic slopes of the Big Island's Hualālai and Mauna Loa, authentic 100% Kona coffee beans are celebrated worldwide for their smooth, low-acidity flavor and rich, chocolatey aroma. Costco Hawaii makes this luxury surprisingly attainable, offering it in large, budget-friendly bags that often beat the boutique prices you'd pay elsewhere. The freshness and quality shine through in every cup, delivering a taste that's as much about place as it is about caffeine.
Brew Kona beans in a French press for a silky, full-bodied cup, or chill your brew over ice for an island-inspired pick-me-up. The naturally sweet, nutty notes make it just as enjoyable black as it is with a splash of cream. Whether you're sipping it from a lanai overlooking the Pacific or stashing a bag in your carry-on, you're getting exceptional flavor (and serious value) with every cup.
11. Poutine
Costco certainly has what you need to make poutine at home, but why do that when you can get it fresh from the Canadian Costco food court? This indulgent Québécois classic starts with a pile of golden, crispy fries, topped with fresh and squeaky cheese curds. These are then smothered in rich brown gravy. True to Costco style, the portion is huge — easily enough for two to share or for one very hungry shopper. For under $10, you get a hearty meal that tastes every bit as satisfying as it looks.
What makes this regional Costco find special is how seamlessly it blends into local culture. In these provinces, poutine is a part of the fabric of daily life. Hot, salty, creamy, and savory all at once, poutine is the perfect pit stop after stocking up on a big shop. Sometimes, Costco's best highlights aren't on the shelves at all, but rather served hot from the food court.
12. Jacket potato
In certain Costco stores across the United Kingdom, the food court menu features a comforting local classic in the jacket potato. This humble baked potato gets the full British treatment at Costco: served split open, steaming hot, and complete with toppings like baked beans, grated cheddar, beef chili, or tuna. We'll tell you not to knock it until you try it because it turns out to be a filling, customizable meal that feels both homey and satisfying — perfect for a chilly afternoon or a quick lunch between errands. The portion is generous, with a potato so big it barely fits on the plate, making it unbeatable value compared to pub prices.
It's a nod to a beloved British staple, elevated by the food court's reputation for quick, reliable service. Whether you keep it simple or load it up with multiple toppings, it's a famous staple that's worth the purchase.
13. Pampered Pets dog treats
In select Southwestern Costcos, pet parents can find a regional gem in Pampered Pets Peanut Butter Dog Treats. Crafted in San Diego, these oven-baked snacks use human-grade ingredients like oats and creamy peanut butter, creating a treat that smells as good as it tastes to your pup. They're produced in a solar-powered facility and packaged in eco-friendly materials made from recycled plastic bottles, blending sustainability with quality. The soft texture is easy for dogs to enjoy, while the bulk-sized bag delivers the value Costco is known for.
Costco has long prided itself on connecting shoppers with local producers to highlight unique, high-quality products, and Pampered Pets is one such brand. As a company, Pampered Pets has been a West Coast favorite for decades, and its spot in select warehouses celebrates the area's deep pet-loving culture. While most of Costco's best regional finds are for people, sometimes, great finds can be for your four-legged family members.
14. Hanwoo beef
In South Korea, Costco's meat section offers showstoppers that rival any fine dining menu, and it all begins with Hanwoo beef. This native Korean cattle breed is prized for its exquisite marbling, melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, and rich, beefy flavor that's subtly sweet compared to other premium cuts. Often considered on par with (or even more desirable than) Japanese wagyu, Hanwoo has long been a symbol of celebration in Korean households. At regional Costcos, shoppers can take home prime cuts of Hanwoo beef, beautifully packaged and ready for the grill or hot pot.
In South Korea, stocking Hanwoo beef is more than just a point of national pride; it's a way to make a cherished ingredient part of regular home cooking. Whether served at a holiday feast or a casual weekend dinner, Hanwoo beef is a must-try for those stopping by and well worth the Costco trip.
15. Mango milk pudding
Costco locations in the United States have a lot, but they don't have mango milk pudding. At least not like the kind found abroad. In Taiwan's Costco, dessert lovers can find this sweet, creamy concoction featuring chilled layers of silky, custard-like pudding with the bright, tropical flavor of ripe mango. It's a dessert that's simultaneously refreshing and indulgent, and it's packaged in generous portions that are perfect for sharing.
Mango is a seasonal star in Taiwan, celebrated in everything from shaved ice to delicate pastries, and this pudding captures that same sun-drenched deliciousness in a smooth, spoonable form. The texture is soft, almost melting on contact, with just enough fruit to keep each bite bright and fragrant. In a place where fresh, vibrant flavors are part of everyday life, it's easy to see why Costco shoppers would clear space in their carts for a pack (or two), and we know what'll be on our list next time we visit Taiwan.
16. Egg tarts
Egg tarts have a rich history that bridges cultures. First created in Portugal as the pastel de nata in the 18th century, these flaky pastries traveled to Asia through Macau, where they became a bakery staple. Since then, new takes on the dessert have taken shape, with Hong Kong having developed its own version with a lighter crust and milder sweetness. No matter the style, the appeal remains the same: a crisp, buttery shell holding a silky egg custard filling, baked until it's just set with a hint of caramelization on top.
In select Costcos across Asia, shoppers can take home this pastry icon in generous multi-packs from the bakery section or at the food court. Costco's egg tarts lean toward the pastel de nata style, with flaky layers and creamy centers that rival those from local shops. They're affordable and easy to share, not to mention perfect for most any occasion, from casual afternoon tea to large family gatherings. Next time you're traveling and see them, be sure to snag a package, or hope that your Costco carries Portuguese egg tarts in the frozen section.