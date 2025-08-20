16 Regional Costco Finds To Look For Next Time You Travel

There's simply nothing like walking into a giant Costco warehouse, cart empty, heart full, feeling ready to spend (or browse). It's a veritable amusement park for shoppers featuring a seemingly endless supply of electronics, clothes, food, and wellness products. People love the array of options and incredible customer service. Not only that — there's such fanfare around the store's food court that there are even strategies for the best way to carry said food court haul safely to one's car.

You may think that all Costcos are the same, and we are pleased to say you'd be wrong. There are over 900 warehouses worldwide, from Kansas to Australia and Sweden. And within those warehouses are loads of products specific to the region or even the specific city. Each warehouse stocks slightly different items depending on its customer base and warehouse size, which means you could be missing out on some great finds by sticking with one location. But no need to worry. With a Costco membership, you can shop at any location, so whether you're taking an East Coast road trip for the best sandwiches or hitting up all of the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants that are definitely worth a visit, you don't have to go without. To make your next shopping trip easier, we've narrowed down 15 regional Costco finds (that go far beyond the canned foods you should already be buying) to look out for next time you travel.